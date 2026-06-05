ATH Kamarion Johnson commits to Florida: 'Coach Sumrall is about to do great things'

Florida continued to add momentum to its 2027 recruiting class, landing a commitment from Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County safety Kamarion Johnson.

The Gators offered Johnson earlier this spring and quickly made him feel like a priority. After multiple visits to Gainesville, including his official visit, Johnson decided Florida was the place he wanted to call home.

“I think they offered me about a month or two ago, and I knew right away that I liked them a lot,” Johnson told Rivals. “As soon as they offered, Coach Collins started to really recruit me hard, get to know and that stood out. Coach Sumrall was recruiting me too. Then, when I visited, it was a great place. Just the way they recruited me had them on top.”

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Johnson made two trips to Gainesville during the spring and each visit reinforced his belief that Florida was the right fit.

“The brotherhood stands out the most. The coaches, the players and the fans. It can be a great program, and the coaches and the players are working to make it the best place it can be. I felt that and saw that when I was down there for spring practice.”

The staff at the Swamp made a big impact

The relationship with Florida’s coaching staff played a major role in his decision, particularly his bond with Chris Collins.

“He’s a great coach on and off the field,” Johnson said. “He really shows he cares about you more than just football. When I was sitting with him and talking to him and seeing him around the players, he really wants it. He’s committed. He wants to win and do what’s best for the players, their families and the program.”

Johnson also appreciated the way Florida’s staff recruited him and his family throughout the process.

“I don’t know what better feeling there is than having a head coach Jon Sumrall text your mother on Mother’s Day. That shows his character. He really cares. He’s a great man outside of football and he really does care.”

Sumrall’s energy and leadership left a strong impression as well.

“He’s very loud and very energetic,” Johnson said. “He’s very into practice. Coach Sumrall is about to do great things.”

Florida ultimately beat out Cincinnati and several other programs for Johnson’s commitment, but the Gators gained separation through relationships and proximity to home.

“It’s close to home, so I love that,” Johnson said. “And I just felt love from Coach Collins. Coach Collins is really the main reason because I want to be coached by him. He’s such a great coach and I want to be coached by him.

“Then it is about the atmosphere, the players and Coach Sumrall. There is a lot that I like.”