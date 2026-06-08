San Diego ATH Delontay Williams commits to UNLV, breaks down his decision

San Diego (Calif.) athlete Delontay Williams just announced he’ll play his college ball at UNLV.

“I visited UNLV over the weekend and committed on the trip,” Williams said. “I really like the all around fit for me and being out there and seeing everything up close was eye opening.

“I really liked the campus, the facilities and everything they have to offer. I’m very excited about my decision and can’t wait to play for this coaching staff.”

Williams is a two-way player but was recruited as a receiver by the Rebels.

“I had a chance to sit down with coach Kap (Dede) and coach Del (Alexander) and we had some really good conversations,” Williams said. “They talked about what they want from the players and the standard they hold the players to is amazing.

“I know there’s opportunity to get in there and play early as well but it’s up to me. I need to pick up the offense and the schemes but if I can do that, then I’m excited about the opportunity to compete.”

Williams is a player we first saw at a workout in San Diego when he was just an 8th grader. He’s a talented two-way player with the ability to play multiple positions but was being recruited primarily at receiver.

He played his first three years at Mount Miguel but made the move to San Diego H.S this off-season. In addition to the Rebels, he had trips set to Colorado State and Minnesota but is shutting down his recruitment.

“UNLV offered me as a freshman and recruited me harder than anyone this whole cycle,” Williams said. “They came and saw me at my school and really prioritized me and that meant a lot.”