San Diego State lands versatile OL Seth Sullivan: 'my gut told me this was the right decision'

Redondo Beach (Calif.) Redondo Union offensive lineman Seth Sullivan has committed to San Diego State and broke down why he chose the Aztecs.

Sullivan is a fast rising offensive lineman who has looked good this off-season. He’s a true tackle with the kind of positional versatility to slide inside at the next level but will start out at tackle for the Aztecs.

“I’m excited about my commitment to San Diego State,” Sullivan said. “I like the coaching staff a lot and also it’s close to home. The staff has a lot of experience and I’m very comfortable there.

“It was a tough decision and I had some great options. In the end, I had to follow my gut and it was telling me this is the right decision for me.”

San Diego State offered Sullivan back in January and has made him a high priority ever since. He took his official visit last weekend and the Aztecs jumped to the top of his board.

Sullivan also visited Oregon State and UNLV and had a trip set with Washington State.

“I visited San Diego State two other times before my visit,” Sullivan said. “I was there for a Junior Day and also for a game weekend so my comfort level was really strong.

“I like the scheme fit as well and they see me staying at offensive tackle with my ability to get off the ball and my agility. Like I said, I’m excited about my decision and it feels great to be an Aztec.”