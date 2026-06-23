San Diego State stays hot, lands explosive WR Travon Garrison

San Diego State continues to put together arguably their best recruiting class in years and La Verne (Calif.) Damien wide receiver Travon Garrison is the latest talented prospect to jump on board.

It’s been a great month for the Aztecs with one big recruiting win after another. Garrison took official visits to Washington State and San Diego State and went public with commitment to the Aztecs moments ago.

“I’ve been on campus at San Diego State a lot,” Garrison said. “Every time I go, I feel more comfortable, more at home.

“The city of San Diego is great, there’s a lot to do, the weather is nice and it feels like a place I can see myself living and growing in for the next few years.”

Aztec WR coach Matthew Middleton is the lead recruiter with Garrison.

“I really clicked well with coach Middleton and coach Lewis,” Garrison said. “They’ve all been genuine with me throughout the process, and I feel like they truly care about me both as a player and as a person.”

Scheme fit was another plus for Garrison.

“Scheme wise, I think I fit in really well with the offense,” Garrison said. “It’s very similar to what we run at Damien, so I feel comfortable with it and believe it will allow me to play fast and showcase my strengths.

“I’m definitely excited about my decision although it was a tough one. I had to think about what was best for me, but in the end San Diego State felt like home. Everything about the program, the coaches, and the environment made it the right place for me.”

Garrison had a big junior season, hauling in 46 passes for 1,014 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s a big play threat who runs well after the catch and can get vertical.

He’s an explosive route runner as well and can play out wide, in the slot and had some of his biggest games last season against Damien’s toughest teams.