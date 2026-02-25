Serbian forward Milos Sojic commits to TCU

Serbian forward Milos Sojic has committed to TCU in the 2026 class, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-10, 19-year-old visited the Horned Frogs earlier this month and now makes it official.

Sojic plays for KK Beko Belgrade a professional team in the Serbian 2nd League. He averages 18.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Sojic is TCU’s second commitment in the 2026 class. He joins top JUCO prospect Trent Lincoln, who is averaging nearly 20 points and over six assists per game for Gulf Coast State College (FL).

TCU is 18-10 overall this season and 8-7 in the Big 12.