Six blue-chip 2028 QB prospects are already committed

With nearly every blue-chip prospect in the 2027 cycle already committed, eyeballs are beginning to turn toward the class of 2028.

Quarterback dominoes are often the first to fall and some of the top junior passers in the country are coming off the board early. As of July 24, six of the 23 blue-chip QBs in the 2028 cycle — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking — are committed.

Hun School (N.J.) four-star Lukas Prock became the latest to commit on Thursday, announcing a pledge to Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers. IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star Jayden Wade, the top-ranked passer in the cycle, has been committed to Georgia since November.

Below is a look at the top committed quarterback prospects in the 2028 cycle with the upcoming high school season just a few weeks away, accompanied with quotes on why they made their early decisions:

5-star Jayden Wade — Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 QB)

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Wade on UGA: “What stood out the most to me with Georgia is coach Kirby (Smart),” he told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “Georgia is a big cultural type of program and they always bring people in and they’re hardworking and everybody is on the same page and everybody wants to be great. When you’re around people that want to be great, that makes you want to be great and it spreads around to everybody.”

“The offense is a really good offense. It’s very similar to the offense we run right now so if I go there I’d be very familiar with the offense. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to go there. I love the way Gunner (Stockton) makes some plays and makes some throws so I could see myself doing that, too.”

4-star Kingston Preyear — Alabama

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 57 NATL. (No. 4 QB)

School: Benjamin Russell (Ala.)

Preyear on Alabama: “It was my last visit when Alabama made the move for me,” Preyear told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I was throwing really well, and Coach Ellis pulled me to the side and said, ‘You’re going to play at the University of Alabama. I don’t care where you’re going, you’re going to play here.’ I smiled, got in the car with my dad and my brothers, and we were super pumped. Then we prayed and prayed, and a couple weeks later we pulled the trigger.”

“They can develop the crap out of a quarterback,” Preyear said. “Then you’ve got the rich tradition of winning. They’ve been winning since I was a kid growing up an Alabama fan. Playing for Alabama is every kid’s dream. It all came down to development and the relationships with the coaches.”

4-star Niemann Lawrence — Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 67 NATL. (No. 6 QB)

School: American Heritage (Fla.)

Lawrence on Texas: “The development was the biggest thing,” Lawrence told Simmons. “The quarterback history they have and the level of coaching at Texas really stood out. The ultimate goal is the next level, and I wanted to put myself in the best position to get there.”

“We built great relationships with a lot of schools,” he said. “But Texas gave me the best situation for my family and the best fit for me as a player. I can see myself succeeding there and playing at the highest level.”

4-star Lukas Prock — Indiana

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 68 NATL. (No. 7 QB)

School: Hun School (N.J.)

Prock on IU: “After conversations with my family, the decision became clear. We came to the conclusion that Indiana is the best spot for me and my future,” he told Simmons. “I fully trust that Coach Cignetti is going to put his guys in the right position to succeed,” Prock said. “That’s what I’m looking for.”

“My thought process was, if I feel comfortable enough and the staff feels the same way, then what’s the point of waiting?” he said. “There’s no spot I’d rather be than Indiana, so why would I wait for somebody else to take that opportunity?”

4-star James Armstrong — Penn State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 185 NATL. (No. 12 QB)

School: Hopewell (Pa.)

Armstrong on PSU: “Penn State’s always been a dream school for me,” he told BWI. “I’ve known for a while now that they were my number one school. I took my time because I didn’t want to have any doubts. Now, that’s the kind of mindset I have. I have no doubts about where I’m going to go. I have no doubts about what position I’m going to play. My feelings have just solidified my thoughts on the program as a whole.”

4-star Trey Tagliaferri — Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 216 NATL. (No. 13 QB)

School: Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

Tagliaferri on OU: “Some of the places we’ve been to, it seems like — I don’t know; the [vibe] is just kind of off,” he told SoonerScoop. “And then at Oklahoma, it just seems like everyone loves each other so much there. Everyone’s having a great time all being there together, and everyone wants to be invested in each other. Rather than being selfish, they all want to be invested for each other. It was great being there.”