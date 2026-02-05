Sleeper PG Nylan Rush having break out junior season

Nylan Rush went into Wednesday night’s game averaging 23.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. Listed at 6-foot-2 with a measured 6-foot-8 wingspan, the Leesville Road (NC) High School junior has really taken a step forward this season, as one of the most productive players in his area.

Leesville Road is now 16-4 on the season and 8-2 in conference play. According to MaxPreps, the Pride are No. 5 overall in 8A, North Carolina’s largest classification.

”I’m a hard worker,” Rush told Rivals. “I would say my main thing is scoring, but this year I’m making the right play, just trying to be the best player I can be for my team to win.”

Along with the 23 points per game average, Rush is also grabbing 3.3 steals and 1.4 blocks each outing.

“I’m a factor on both sides of the court,” Rush said. “I feel like I can pressure the ball really well. But my best thing is my scoring, at all three levels. Just whoever I’m guarding, or is guarding me, is going to have a rough night.”

“My favorite player is Kevin Durant. But I watch a lot of different players; there’s a lot that I take from different people. KD, Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), just watch how they’re able to get to their spots. I watch a lot of college basketball, too. Like Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway, just how they do things, and go about getting stuff done.”

Nylan Rush’s recruitment

While Nylan Rush is flying under the radar, college coaches have started to pay attention to his game and production.

“I have a Howard offer, right now,” Rush said. “They saw me play in the Pro16 Live Period and liked my game. They talked about my style. I’m from the north side, you know, the north side of Philly, so they said they liked my style. I can play fast, and how I keep things simple.

“I’m still learning about the team. I know that Coach (Kenny) Blakeney played at Duke, and they are a good school, and in the DC area. You look at their history, and how they coach, they’re a good program.”

And while Howard might be the only school to have offered at this point, the conversations and traffic on Rush’s phone have started to pick up.

“I’m hearing from schools like Villanova, VCU, Wofford, NC Central, Campbell, Western Carolina, NC A&T, really, it’s been a lot of schools recently.”

In Rush’s words

Leesville Road (NC) High School has produced some quality Division 1 point guards over the last decade, or so Carter Whitt (Wake Forest/Furman/Belmont) and Alex Hunter (Furman) both played for the Pride. So it makes sense that Rush be the next PG in line from the program.

“I will probably start going on visits after AAU, probably around the August time frame, into September,” Rush said. “I have school ball, we’re trying to win a championship, and then AAU and workouts, so that period of time is when I feel I’ll be the most free.

“Really, I look at small things. So, having that trust and just building with the coaches. I’m going to look at the people who have been hitting me up regularly, not just trying to come in late, you know. The connection with the coach and the trust that they have in me, and growing that until my commitment will be big for me.”