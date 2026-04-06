SMU beats out Ohio State, Tennessee for 4-star OL Qua Ford

SMU scored a major recruiting win on Monday, landing four-star offensive lineman Qua Ford out of Texas High in Texarkana.

He chose the in-state Mustangs over Tennessee and Ohio State, as well as a host of other Power 4 offers. Both the Vols and OSU were set to host him for official visits next month, but ultimately the chance to stay closer to home won out.

In February, he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman that it was ’50-50′ between the schools. But SMU made him a major priority, led by offensive line coach Garin Justice.

“They’ve been recruiting me pretty hard,” Ford said. “They spent some time with them last month and they came by and saw me, and they have just been showing good love and telling me I’m a big priority to them.”

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Qua Ford has Committed to SMU, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 340 IOL from Texarkana, TX chose the Mustangs over Tennessee and Ohio State



“Dallas I’m home.”https://t.co/uu5ITO2cEm pic.twitter.com/DKXPtmPeNC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2026

Ford is the third early commitment for Rhett Lashlee and his staff this cycle, joining four-star Benton (La.) quarterback Malachi Zeigler and three-star Cy Ranch (Texas) defensive lineman Amari Vickerson. Zeigler was the first player in the fold in October, followed by Vickerson a few months later in January.

His addition also boosts the Mustangs into the top 25 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings at No. 18 overall nationally and No. 3 in the ACC.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Ford is the No. 232 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He also ranks as the nation’s No. 15 offensive tackle and No. 34 recruit in the Lone Star State.