Sons of Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart each offered by Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech sent out a pair of intriguing offers to the sons of SEC football head coaches on Thursday.

Quarterback Knox Kiffin is a rising prospect in the 2028 cycle. The son of LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has already stacked a few Power Four offers and he announced via X that Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets were the latest to issue an offer.

According to Kelly Quinlan of Jackets Online, Key has also offered QB Andrew Smart, the son of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Andrew, a class of 2030 recruit, is entering his freshman season at Athens Academy this fall.

Brent Key may have just offered Kirby Smart’s son at the 7v7 at GT. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6DalC65F0r — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) June 11, 2026

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Smart was in the Georgia Tech indoor facility on Thursday competing with his new high school team in the Corky Kell and Dave Hunter Class 7-on-7 event. Athens won its game 28-18.

Smart is yet to publicly announce any offers. It looks like Key and the Yellow Jackets are getting their foot in the door early with the son of their rival’s head coach.

As for Kiffin, the passer has transferred from Oxford (Miss.) to University Lab (La.) for his junior season, following his father. He’s the No. 511 overall prospect and No. 55 QB in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also now the No. 13 junior in Louisiana.

SMU was the first to dish out an offer to Kiffin, doing so all the way back in May of 2024. Washington, Cal Mizzou and now GT have since done the same. Outside of the P4, Kiffin has picked up offers from Sacramento State, Arkansas State, Georgia State, FIU and Western Kentucky.

Back in March, Kiffin told Rivals’ Greg Smith that he didn’t want to play for his dad and was looking to carve his own path. Options continue to emerge. He also discussed what he’s looking for in his potential home at the college level.

“Just quarterback development,” Kiffin said. “Just the coach really engaging with the players and just being there for the players. Having a good relationship with the coach and of course winning games. Just developing to the next level so you can make it to the league.”