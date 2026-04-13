South Carolina down to just two commitments after latest defection

South Carolina is down one of its top commitments in the 2027 class, as four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray tells Rivals’ Chad Simmons he is reopening his recruitment.

The Oceanside Collegiate Academy (S.C.) standout had been been pledged to the Gamecocks since March 13, one of the shorter commitments for Shane Beamer and Co. in recent memory. Less than a month after his initial decision, he’ll be back on the market with programs like Illinois, Florida, Wisconsin and Florida State previously in pursuit.

LATEST INTEL ON TOP CONTENDERS FOR KELLY-MURRAY

His decommitment comes as a major surprise, as he’d been visiting the Gamecocks since his eighth grade year and had a strong relationship with the coaching staff. No program was in contact with him more, he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons in February.

“They recruit receivers hard out of high school,” he said. “The receiver room is young, so you can play and be developed. Coach Furrey checks up on me every day — they definitely recruit me the hardest. I’ve got a great relationship with that whole staff.”

Now, he’ll be one of the top wide receivers available in the 2027 class. As a junior at Summerville in 2025, Kelly-Murray totaled 72 receptions for 1,072 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He also added two interceptions and 10-plus tackles on the defensive side.

His choice leaves Shane Beamer and Co. with only two pledges thus far in the cycle, tied with LSU, Vanderbilt, and Auburn for the lowest in the SEC. South Carolina’s two commitments come from four-star safety Jernard Albright and three-star quarterback Jerry Meyer III.

Kelly-Murray will be sought-after again following decommitment

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder threw down a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the Rivals Camp in Miami earlier this spring as well and was one of the top performers there.

“The South Carolina prospect made the long trek to South Florida and didn’t disappoint,” wrote Charles Power, Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings. “Kelly-Murray’s ball skills and ability to effortlessly track the football over his shoulder caught our attention on multiple occasions. He flashed some of the more consistent ball skills within the receiver group and effectively changed speeds within his routes. The overall consistency drew praise from the coaching staff.”

Rivals tabs him as the No. 202 overall prospect and No. 29 wide receiver in the class.