South Carolina flips 4-star WR Iveon Lewis from Kentucky

Richmond (Va.) Huguenot four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis has flipped his commitment from Kentucky to South Carolina, according to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

Pledged to the Wildcats since May 9, Lewis now has his sights set on Columbia after taking his final official visit there over the weekend.

Lewis is the No. 358 overall prospect and No. 51 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 7 recruit in Virginia.

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Rivals reported earlier on Tuesday that the momentum in Lewis’ recruitment had shifted toward the Gamecocks after they got Lewis back to campus for an OV. They were previously finalists for his commitment the first time around, kept the pressure on and have now landed a key intra-league flip.

“They’ve been recruiting me since I was a freshman,” Lewis previously said of USC when speaking with Rivals. “I know the coaches well. Coach Furrey and Coach Beamer are great guys. They’re definitely up there for me.”

Gamecocks add Lewis to rising 2027 class

South Carolina now has the No. 44 class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Lewis becomes the third industry four-star to join the fold in Columbia.

He’s also now the third receiver in the class, flanking McKeepsort (Pa.) three-star Javien Robinson and Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison three-star DJ Huggins. Robinson is the No. 13 recruit in Pennsylvania.

Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First four-star defensive lineman John Archer remains the top-ranked prospect in the class, checking in as the No. 165 recruit and No. 17 DL in the cycle. He pledged on April 29.

“I love the people and the energy at South Carolina,” Archer told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “It is always the same there. They always welcome me, and make it fun for me to be on campus. How they develop players on the defensive line and the relationships I have always made South Carolina stand out.”

Other top commits in the mix for head coach Shane Beamer and Co. include: Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood four-star running back Brayden Tyson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy three-star tight end Judah Lancaster, Callahan (Fla.) West Nassau three-star offensive tackle Clayton Lee, Prosper (Texas) three-star interior offensive lineman Will Endicott and Waxahachie (Texas) three-star quarterback Jerry Meyer III.

An updated look at the South Carolina class can be seen here.