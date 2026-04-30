South Carolina lands a commitment from major DL target, 4-star John Archer

South Carolina got on John Archer early in his recruitment. They made the four-star DL out of Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First a top priority from the start, and the Gamecocks have landed his commitment.

“They have recruited me the hardest,” Archer told Rivals. “They’re on me every week, and they show a lot of love. That means a lot to me. Every time I am there, I feel the love and feel at home.”

Archer has visited Columbia more than any other college city. Shane Beamer made sure Archer new he was a major target for his program.

“Coach Beamer is always great. He has been involved with my recruitment from the time they offered me. He is a cool coach, the players play hard for him and I like how easy he is to talk to.”

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Deion Barnes has become a factor too, since coming over from Penn State. The staff, the feel on campus, and the way they recruited the No. 145 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking pushed South Carolina to the top.

“I love the people and the energy at South Carolina,” Archer said. “It is always the same there. They always welcome me, and make it fun for me to be on campus.

“How they develop players on the defensive line and the relationships I have always made South Carolina stand out.”