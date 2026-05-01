South Carolina lands commitment from 2027 WR DJ Huggins

Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison three-star wide receiver DJ Huggins has committed to South Carolina, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Gamecocks over Alabama and Georgia, among others.

Huggins is the No. 442 overall prospect and No. 61 wide receiver in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 45 recruit in Georgia.

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Head coach Shane Beamer and the staff in Columbia have added an impressive pass-catcher to their 2027 class. As a junior for the Harrison Hoyas, Huggins caught 67 passes and racked up 1,127 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for two scores, per MaxPreps.

South Carolina got Huggins back on campus this month for spring practice and he also visited in March. The latest trip helped the SEC program snag the momentum in his recruitment. Receivers coach Mike Furrey has been pushing hard for the rising Peach State prospect.

“I got a lot of time with Coach Furrey,” Huggins told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I like how he coaches with energy but also makes sure you understand the why behind everything. He is knowledgeable and played my position at the highest level. You can tell he’s focused on developing his guys the right way, both on and off the field.”

Huggins becomes commitment No. 5 for South Carolina this cycle. Earlier this week, it landed a commitment from four-star defensive lineman John Archer.

This story will be updated.