South Carolina lands touted Florida OT Clayton Lee

South Carolina is set for a big official visit weekend, but good news came early on Wednesday with a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Clayton Lee.

The Florida native took his OV with the Gamecocks this past weekend and decided he didn’t want to wait any longer. His other top schools included Virginia Tech, UCF, and NC State, but the environment and culture in Columbia were big standouts on his recent trip to campus.

“A big family aspect,” he told GamecockCentral of what he saw with the South Carolina program. “That was the big message that he [Beamer] really preached to us is that this is going to be a family culture and that you’re going to be close-knit together. Like, every recruit I met and every guy they had was cool and like they just were like a nice character.”

The Callahan (Florida) West Nassau was set to take his final official visit to N.C. State this coming weekend before a decision was made. But with his commitment, the Gamecocks have instead added one of their top offensive line targets remaining on the board.

This developing story will be updated.