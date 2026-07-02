South Carolina wins heated recruiting battle over LSU for 4-star safety Davion Jones

South Carolina kept battling, and the Gamecocks just beat LSU for one of the top defensive targets on their board.

Four-star safety Davion Jones, the No. 139 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, has committed to Shane Beamer.

In the days leading up to the announcement, LSU and South Carolina emerged as the clear frontrunners. Both staffs believed they had positioned themselves to land the standout from Cornelius (N.C.) Hough, but when it came down to the decision, the Gamecocks got the nod.

“It was pretty tough to choose one, but at the end of the day, I feel like I picked the right school,” Jones told Rivals.

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South Carolina’s longstanding relationships ultimately won out.

“They’ve been recruiting me since my eighth-grade year. The relationships were really big because I’ve known those guys the longest. There is that trust with the coaches at South Carolina. They have been with me for a long time.”

Jones loves the staff he will play for in Columbia

Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray played a major role from the beginning, while defensive coordinator Clayton White and Beamer continued building those relationships over time.

“Coach Gray is genuine. He’s a cool guy, and I like the way he coaches. He’s put a lot of DBs in the league, and that means a lot. My relationship with Coach Gray has been strong from the beginning.

“With Coach White and Coach Beamer, the relationships developed over time. Coach White is a great coach, and Coach Beamer is genuine too. He’s a competitor, and I like that a lot. Our relationship has continued to grow, and he’s always stayed in contact with me and my family.”

Those relationships played a role in the final decision.

“They meant a lot,” he said. “I really know the people who are going to be coaching me. The relationships, the development under Coach Gray and the chance to go in and play right away all were big factors in my commitment.”

The atmosphere in Columbia also reinforced his decision.

“The fans are really supportive on and off the field,” Jones said. “That’s the biggest thing — support. At South Carolina, the fans are always there, the crowds are great and it is a great atmosphere.”