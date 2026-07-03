South Carolina's persistence pays off with 4-star OL Nate Carson's commitment

South Carolina kept one of the state’s top offensive linemen home.

Four-star Nate Carson, the No. 221 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, has committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks over Georgia, Clemson and Colorado.

The Irmo (S.C.) standout stayed close to home after a recruitment that featured plenty of twists and turns.

Georgia carried momentum late in the process, but South Carolina used its final official visit to reclaim the lead.

“That official visit was big,” Carson told Rivals. “It showed me how much the coaches really wanted me. That’s when everything came together.”

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He has visited Columbia over 15 times and the hometown connection also played a major role.

“It had a big impact because I thought about my family. My mom is always checking on me and making sure I’m OK. Being close to home means she can always come see me, and I know it’ll make things easier on her.

“It definitely feels like home too. I already know a lot of the players because we’ve played against each other growing up. Everybody always welcomed me with open arms from the beginning, and the coaching staff has been amazing.

“Being close really did play a factor.”

The staff in Columbia never let up

South Carolina’s relentless recruiting effort ultimately separated the Gamecocks from the competition.

“They came after me hard from my freshman year,” Carson said. “There was never a time when I didn’t feel like Carolina wanted me.

“Even when other programs gained momentum, Coach Beamer never changed its approach. They saw Tennessee was on top, but they stayed the same the whole time. The staff at Carolina never talked bad about the other schools. They just kept recruiting me, and they made me feel wanted.”

Carson credited Beamer for helping seal the decision.

“He’s energetic and wants the best for his players. He told me he’d never let me fail if I came to South Carolina. I’m putting my trust in him.”

The four-star believes the Gamecocks are close to taking the next step nationally.

“I definitely think Coach Beamer can get South Carolina into playoff contention,” Carson said. “They’ve been right there. We’re trying to help make that happen.”

The Vols led early. Alabama had his attention last year. Georgia surged this spring. When asked why he ultimately chose the Gamecocks, Carson’s answer was simple.

“It’s home,” he said. “It’s right in my backyard. The development from the offensive line coaches and the environment at South Carolina made the difference.”

The Gamecocks have made keeping South Carolina’s top talent home a priority, and Carson became another major victory in that effort.