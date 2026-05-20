Spring visit intel: West Coast prospects finalizing visits as commitment season heats up

With mere days left in the spring contact period, final eyes are getting on prospects on their campuses, final in-home visits are wrapping, in advance of the Memorial Day weekend.

With the dead period starting on Sunday and going through next Wednesday, the 27th, late May visits and June officials are being finalized before the mass rush of commits happens.

Here are some of the key recruiting nuggets coming from out West.

Northwest recruits finalize trips

–The top two linemen in the state of Washington, University Place (Wash.) Curtis tackle Rashaun Lavata’i and Puyallup (Wash.) lineman Gecova Doyal, each have three visits before they make their decisons.

Lavata’i is set to visit Washington State on May 29, Utah on June 12 and Oregon State on June 18 and he’ll host Washington for an in-home this week with plans to finalize his official visit date.

Doyal just took his first official visit, to UCLA, last weekend, and now has Utah set for May 29, followed by Oregon on June 5 and then rounded out with Washington on June 19.

–Doyal’s Puyallup (Wash.) teammate, receiver J’Isaiah Mitchell, starts his official visit tour with a trip to Boise State on May 28 followed by Washington State on June 5, Colorado State on June 12 and then UNLV on June 19.

—Lake Oswego (Ore.) edge Josh Christensen already has one official visit under his belt, a trip he took to Illinois on April 10. He has three set in stone – to Oklahoma on May 29, Washington on June 5 and then Oregon on June 12. Christensen was supposed to visit Northwestern on June 19, but that trip is off and he said Nebraska and Utah are in play for that final weekend.

–Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach edge Achilles Reyna already took his first official visit, with a trip to Utah in April, but two more visits mark his list – Washington State on May 29 and then Oregon on June 5. Reyna could add visits for June 12 and June 19, including hometown Washington.

–Kenmore (Wash.) Inglemoor offensive tackle Ben Rainwater will also be in Pullman on May 29 for an official to Washington State and then he’ll be at Utah on June 12 before winding down his visits with a trip to Boise State on June 18.

–Eugene (Ore.) Willamette linebacker Kawai Chamberlin gets his official visits going next weekend, with a close drive to Oregon State set for a May 28 official. Then on June 5, he goes to San Diego State before visiting Minnesota on June 12 and capping the month with a trip to Boise State on June 18.

Visits for Colorado recruits will be crucial

–Few will be as busy as Denver (Colo.) Mullen edge Troy Mailo, who just took his first official visit of the spring, to UCLA, last weekend. With Memorial Day weekend off, Mailo will hit four schools on four weekends in advance of a decision. That will take him to Stanford on May 29, to Arizona on June 5, Arizona State on June 12 and then Washington on June 19.

–Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail athlete Cristian Mbamarah also has four visits coming up, with Stanford getting a visit from him too, but the Cardinal will host him this weekend instead. The following weekend, Mbamarah will visit Northwestern on May 29 then go to Duke on June 7 before capping it with a trip to Wisconsin on June 12.

–Littleton (Colo.) Mountain Vista athlete Brooklyn Bailey will take his first official, to San Diego State on May 29 and then wrap with a visit to Iowa State on June 19.

California prospects closing in with some commits taking additional visits

–San Mateo (Calif.) Serra has four of the top uncommitted prospects in Northern California still to make their decisions, but the visits will be crucial for three of them,.

Safety Malakai Taufoou had planned to announce his decision in July but will instead make his commitment on Saturday, May 23 at 12:30 PM PT on the Rivals’ YouTube Channel. Taufoou will choose from BYU, Cal, Oregon, Penn State and Washington.

Meanwhile safety Jeovanni Henley will take his official visits started with Washington on May 28, Penn State on June 5, Cal on June 11th and Texas on June 19, and the trip to BYU being finalized as well.

Defensive lineman Lemani Fehoko has four official visits locked in, Boise State on May 28, Washington State on June 5, Minnesota on June 12 and Duke on June 19 before he makes his decision.

Linebacker Dylan Modena will take an official visit to New Mexico on May 29th, UNLV on June 5th and Minnesota on June 12th ahead of his decision.

–Sacramento (Calif.) Grant tight end Rahzario Edwards is the highest-rated uncommitted prospect in Northern California and he has three officials lined up to Cal on May 28, Syracuse on June 5 and USC on June 12.

Meanwhile, teammate Giovanni Hodge, who committed to Cal in January, will visit Berkeley officially on June 12. But that will be sandwiched between two other in-state visits, with schools trying to flip him. UCLA will host Hodge on June 5 while Stanford gets him on June 19.

–He’s not the only Cal commit the Bears have to keep watching – Sutter (Calif.) edge Troy Bowens will take his official to Berkeley on May 28. But the Cardinal will also be hosting him for an official, with Stanford set to welcome him a week later on June 5. And Michigan, which did an in-home this month, will get him to Ann Arbor for an official on June 19.

—Antioch (Calif.) offensive tackle George Tyus is in a Bay Area battle of his own, with Cal and Stanford both posturing to land the East Bay lineman. Tyus will visit Stanford this weekend for his first official before he goes to Cal on June 11 for the Bear official visit.

–Santa Rosa (Calif.) Cardinal Newman teammates Joshua Bunni and Kahlio Vaetoe each have visits of their own lined up. Bunni will visit Cal on May 28 while Vaetoe is slated for trips to Fresno State on June 5, Washington State on June 12 and UNLV on June 19.

—Folsom (Calif.) quarterback Brody Rudnicki has a unique recruitment, but not too unique to Folsom, planning the same route his predecessor, Ryder Lyons, did. Rudnicki is LDS and plans to serve a one-year LDS mission, so while he’s in the 2027 class, he’s being counted by schools as a 2028. Still, he’s taking his officials this spring, with Utah hosting him on June 5, Cal the following weekend on June 12 and then BYU, which signed Lyons, hosting him on June 19.

–A new Big Ten offer has San Jose (Calif.) Valley Christian edge Cameron Saunders jostling his visit list – out is a previously scheduled visit to Washington State, in is a trip to Minnesota, which he’ll take on May 29. That will be followed by a visit to Utah on June 12 and then Boise State on June 19. Saunders visited Arizona State officially earlier this month, his first trip, and the Sun Devils are still in a good spot for him.

–O’Neals (Calif.) Minarets tight end Jamie Spurgeon has two schools emerging in his recruitment – Cal and Texas Tech, with the Bears set to host him on June 5 and the Red Raiders on June 19. Spurgeon will also visit Washington State on May 29 and Utah on June 12, but the Bears and Red Raiders are sitting comfortably out front.

–Oakland (Calif.) McClymonds defensive back Prince Staten was the DB MVP at last month’s Rivals Camp in San Francisco and now he’s set to take five official visits. Staten will visit Washington State on May 29, UNLV on June 5 and then Colorado State for a midweek visit on June 8. He’ll finish with a pair of Big Ten officials – to Minnesota on June 10 and then to UCLA on June 19.

–Concord (Calif.) De La Salle cornerback Chase Young is scheduling official visits with Fresno State and Minnesota for June and is also trying to finalize a visit with Stanford while a new offer from UCLA on Wednesday has the Bruins in the mix for a visit.

–Sunnyvale (Calif.) The Kings Academy athlete Jaiden Flores starts his official visit cycle this weekend when he visits hometown San Jose State. That will be followed by a visit to Washington on June 12 and then rounded out with a trip to San Diego State on June 18.

–Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan athlete Grant Moser will take a hometown official visit of his own when he trips to Fresno State on June 12. But an offer from Cal on Wednesday could have a significant impact in his recruitment.

–Fresno (Calif.) Central East athlete Bayon Harris has one official visit lined up – to San Jose State on June 12, but Arizona State, Cal and UCLA are all still involved with him and he’s hoping to set up visits with each.

Arizona weather heats up in time for recruiting to do the same

—Peoria (Ariz.) receiver Dontay Tyson is down to two schools, Texas A&M and Washington. And the Huskies had running backs coach Scottie Graham at the Northwest Valley Showcase to shadow Tyson throughout the day. He was also chopping it up with current Husky pledge Jeremy Adeyanju, the O’Connor back who was at the host school. Tyson will visit the Huskies on May 29 and Texas A&M hosts him on June 12.

–Mesa (Ariz.) Mountain View offensive lineman Tye Kennedy named his top six on Wednesday, with a decision set for July 1. Kennedy’s top six was Arizona State, Cal, Michigan, Minnesota, Utah and Washington. He has four official visits lined up – to Cal on May 29, Utah on June 5, Michigan on June 12 and Washington on June 19 and he has longstanding ties with the Huskies- his father, Lincoln, was an All-American for Washington in the 1990s.

–Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge defensive lineman Yahzeen Zion named his top five last week – Florida, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. Oklahoma, which has a commitment from his teammate, Mikyal Davis, has Zion visiting the Sooners on June 12. He’s set to visit Florida on May 29, Wisconsin on June 4 and LSU on June 19, with Miami working on being finalized.

—Chandler (Ariz.) athlete Jai Jones has a pair of official visits lined up – to Arizona and to Cal and the Wildcats have made him a major target of their in-state efforts. The Wildcats are recruiting him for both sides of the ball and they’ll host him for an official on June 12, with a number of Wildcat coaches at the Chandler Showcase. Cal, though, has him visiting first, at the end of this month, on May 29.

–Queen Creek (Ariz.) American Leadership Academy tight end Talan Scott has already taken one official visit, to Stanford. Then last week, Michigan offered him. Scott will be plenty busy in the coming weeks, and is having to adjust some dates, but for now, his visit schedule is Oklahoma State on May 29, SMU, which did an in-home last week, on June 5, Kansas on June 12 and Auburn on June 19, with Michigan and Cal working to finalize the dates they’ll host Scott.

–Chandler (Ariz.) Basha offensive lineman DaJohn Yarborough is down to four schools and he’s honed in on Cal, Florida State, Mississippi State and Washington. He’ll start with a visit to Mississippi State on May 29, Florida State on June 5 and Cal on June 11 before he heads to Washington on June 19.

–Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain safety Hassan Smith has four official visits set. San Diego State starts the visits on May 29 while Utah State has him coming in on June 4 and Boise State is the following weekend on June 11 before he goes to Nevada on June 18.

–Chandler (Ariz.) Basha receiver Jaden Baldwin is down to four schools- Colorado, Iowa State, Penn State and Pittsburgh with a decision coming on June 16. Baldwin first visits Pitt, where his father, Jonathan played, on May 29 then heads back to the Keystone State for an official to Penn State on June 8 before a visit to Colorado on June 12 and then Iowa State on June 19.

–Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton offensive lineman Richie Dexter also had SMU at his showcase and the Mustangs extended an offer to Dexter, his first ACC offer. He has visits lined up with UConn for this month and Oklahoma State for next month, but SMU is working for an official while Colorado, which offered him in late April, is also working to get a visit from Dexter.

–Chandler (Ariz.) Basha edge TK Cunningham has four visits are set in stone, starting with Purdue on May 30, followed by Florida State on June 6, Kentucky on June 13 and then rounding out with Kansas State on June 20.

—Chandler (Ariz.) offensive tackle Sire Stewart added an offer from San Diego State following the Chandler Showcase and he’s working to line up a visit with the Aztecs. He does, though, have officials lined up with Utah on May 29, Washington State on June 5 and Boise State on June 19, while Arizona State visited this week and Arizona and Cal could be close to setting up officials with him.

–Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep tight end Jaylen Fitzgerald has two official visits lined up – to Washington State on June 5 and then to UNLV on June 19 while teammate Donovan McNabb Jr. will also visit UNLV for an official with his set for June 5.

–Chandler (Ariz.) Basha edge Caleb Jordan will be busy in June, with four visits spanning two weeks. He’ll start on June 5 at Kansas State, where his teammate, Anitoni Tahi, already committed and then go to Iowa State on June 8. He’ll then visit Washington State on June 12 before capping it with a visit to UNLV on June 19.

–Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge receiver Jay Rawls has his visit to Utah set for June 12 while he’s working on setting up trips to Cal, Colorado and Oregon State. Teammate, linebacker Nathan Jones, has his official visit to Wisconsin nailed down for May 29.

–Chandler (Ariz.) Basha defensive back Tre Kennard has four official visits locked in – a trip to Nevada starts things on May 28. The following weekend, June 4, he goes to Idaho followed by a visit to Sacramento State on June 12 and then UNLV to end things on June 19.

–Goodyear (Ariz.) Millennium lineman Lauifi Tosi will also visit Sacramento State and Idaho, but they’ll be sandwiched between a pair of ACC officials. Tosi goes to North Carolina on May 29 before he goes to Sacramento State on June 4 and then Idaho on June 11. He’ll wrap with Stanford on June 19, the Cardinal doing an in-home with him earlier this week.