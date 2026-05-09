Stanford adds commitment from DB Savoy Guidry: 'Excited to be a part of something special under Coach Pritchard'

Savoy Guidry has been actively exploring the top contenders in his recruitment.

After a visit out West to Stanford, his mind was made up.

The touted three-star defensive back from New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross gave a commitment to the Cardinal.

“I’m excited to be a part of something special under coach (Tavita) Pritchard,” Guidry told Rivals of his decision. “This is his first signing class as a head coach. Once I got to see the place in person and meet with the staff and players, I knew it was the place I wanted to be.”

Texas Tech, Houston, Kansas State, and others were in the running for Guidry, the nation’s No. 99-ranked safety.

Stanford checked off multiple boxes for the coveted defensive back.

“For me, it wasn’t about the money or hype; I wanted to find a spot where I could be developed as a whole man and succeed outside of football,” Guidry started. “I also wanted to go to a spot where I can compete against the best athletes in the world, and still receive one of the highest educations possible.”

“I was blessed to be able to hang out with some of the players and talk with a few of them personally. I realized how much we all have in common and how we all have the same common goals of expanding our knowledge and competing at a high level,” he added.