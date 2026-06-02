Stanford lands a commitment from 4-star TE Ben Kolar

Ben Kolar needed only one official visit to make up his mind.

The four-star tight end from Norman North (Okla.) declared for Stanford in the aftermath of his official visit to campus.

Kolar logged two visits to check out the Cardinal this offseason as they vaulted to the top of his list.

“The visit went really well. I really enjoyed it, and I had a great time with the current players,” Kolar told Rivals upon returning home to Oklahoma. “The alumni they brought back were impressive. I love their history in consistently producing NFL tight ends.”

The Rivals Industry Ranking No. 21 tight end in the 2027 class declared for Stanford over the likes of Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Auburn.

“I love the combination of football and academics,” Kolar said after visiting campus in the springtime. “Stanford is consistently putting out NFL tight ends, and that’s really appealing. Really like coach (Nate) Byham and the rest of the new staff as well.”