Stanford lands commitment from NorCal OL George Tyus

Antioch (Calif.) offensive tackle George Tyus won’t have to go far for college.

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The big East Bay offensive lineman committed to Stanford on his official visit to the Farm.

With a visit set next month for Big Game rival Cal, Tyus decided to go to the other side of the Bay to play for the Cardinal.

“I felt like I fit in in the offensive lineman room,” said Tyus. “They run a similar offense to my school. Its a perfect fit offensively. Plus, I value academics and it’s a great academic school. I spent time with the players and it felt like home.”

Spending time with head coach Tavita Pritchard, offensive line coach Keli’i Kekuewa and general manager Andrew Luck also ensured Tyus where he wanted to be.

“Coach Keli’i is a pretty cool guy,” said Tyus. “He gave me a presentation and broke it down and compared it to the NFL players. It was pretty cool. He’s a great man. He met my sisters and my family and it was pretty cool. I felt like I’ve known him a long time. Coach Luck, he’s a pretty energetic man. He treated me with respect and everything and he’s making Stanford in to something. I like how he’s taking care of everything and he made a good impression with my family. Coach Pritchard, he’s a great man too and I feel like he’s pretty cool too and he gave a great impression to my family and I value that too. I know that he and Andrew Luck can do something special and change Stanford.”

Tyus said the overall package of football plus academics was too good to pass up.

“I know football doesn’t go on forever, and hopefully nothing happens, but if I got injured, I know football won’t always be there but a degree from Stanford will set you up for life,” said Tyus. “Football is a key to a great education.”

Staying in Northern California wasn’t anything Tyus set out for, but it’s an added bonus.

“I didn’t mind if I stayed home or not, I just wanted a program with good academics and good development and I found that at Stanford,” said Tyus. “But it’s good to be home.”

Tyus said he won’t take his scheduled official visit to Cal next month.

And because he does track and wrestles, he wants to continue that his senior year, so doesn’t plan to graduate early and enroll in January.

“Going in to my senior year, I knew I was going to commit before the season, but now I can focus on football and wrestling and finish wrestling and track and just graduate normal time,” said Tyus.

Tyus is a three-star according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Rivals ranks him as the No. 97 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 95 recruit in California in 2027.