Stanford makes late push to beat Florida State for Georgia ATH Marquis Fennell

Marquis Fennell can line up almost anywhere on the field, and Stanford believes it has the perfect plan to maximize his versatility.

The dynamic athlete from Valdosta (Ga.) has committed to the Cardinal. He chose Tavita Pritchard‘s program over Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Stanford. Fennell, who holds 30 scholarship offers, gives Stanford another explosive playmaker capable of making an impact with the ball in his hands.

This one went down to the wire. Earlier this week, Fennell was a strong lean toward Florida State, but as he inched closer to the decision, he felt Stanford was the right fit.

“It’s bigger than a football decision. That is why I chose Stanford,” Fennell told Rivals.

Multiple coaches were involved. Malcolm Agnew led the charge. Stanford sees Fennell as a versatile weapon that they can use all over the field.

Their approach, and consistentcy paid off.

“They show that they really want me,” he said. “They have recruited me really hard and I just love the atmosphere out there. Stanford is a different place. It is great.”

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