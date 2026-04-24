Stanford set to host several key in-state, out-of-state targets

As the first spring football cycle ends for Stanford and new head coach Tavita Pritchard, the Cardinal will have a number of key 2027 recruits on the Farm this weekend as well as some 2028 recruits.

The Cardinal picked up their first commit in the 2027 cycle under Pritchard this past week, when Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial offensive tackle Benjamin Lowther committed once again to Stanford (he had committed last fall before the coaching change before opening his recruitment).

But they would love to add more players to the mix and they have their top quarterback target, Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln quarterback Sione Kaho, coming to Palo Alto.

Pritchard, of course, is a Tacoma product himself, like Kaho, and the Cardinal are in a battle against Cal for him.

A trio of out of state lineman are coming in – Southlake (Texas) Carroll lineman Tristan Dare, a one-time Michigan commit, Gunter (Texas) tackle Caleb Siler and Buford (Ga.) interior lineman Noah Nixon.

They’re also expected to welcome Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka, a four-star from Southern California.

But he’s not the only defensive lineman from California coming.

The other two aren’t just from the Golden State, they’re both from Northern California, but they’re also committed to the archrival of Stanford – Cal.

That would be Sutter (Calif.) edge Troy Bowens, who pledged to Stanford last month and Sacramento (Calif.) Grant defensive lineman Giovanni Hodge, who committed to the Bears in January.

Hodge will be joined by his Grant teammate, 2028 linebacker Julian Bruno, who was offered by the Cardinal last week.

Another key 2028 visiting is Mililani (Hawaii) quarterback Hunter Fujikawa, the top passer on the Islands.

Rounding out the group is 2028 running back Khristian White from Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch.