State of Michigan has a historic WRs group in 2027

The state of Michigan has a very strong group of rising senior receivers.

This group will rival some of the best in the state’s recent history. 2016 had Donnie Corley, Trishton Jackson and Dez Fitzpatrick. 2017 had Donavan Peoples-Jones, Cody White, Kalil Pimpleton, Jacorey Sullivan and Hunter Rison.

Here is the 2027 group that has three big timers at the top.

COMMITTED:

DAKOTA GUERRANT – Harper Woods | Oregon

Very skilled. One of the more polished receivers in the country. Fantastic ball skills and body control, competitive and hard working. Can play some quarterback and return kicks as well. Now a five-star per Rivals and heads to Oregon where he will be part of a typically prolific offense.

CHAD WILLIS – Orchard Lake St. Mary’s | North Carolina

Been on the radar since his freshman year, but took big steps this off-season. Worked hard to get down to a 10.9 in the 100-meter and is looking physically fit at 6-foot-2+, 215 pounds. Always had good hands and positional skills. Flipped to North Carolina from Cincinnati after a big stock rise in the spring.

TRE BRITTON – Belleville | Missouri

Fantastic route runner with exceptional quickness and ability to create separation. Also offers ability after the catch and as a return man. Verified his speed this off-season, running in the 4.5s on an Under Armour laser. Was excellent during the OT7s. Chose Mizzou over Michigan, Oklahoma and others.

WILL FUSSMAN – Kenowa Hills | Central Michigan

Very good all around athlete who was also part of a great baseball team. Has ball skills, route running ability and can get behind the defense with his speed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds. Somewhat under-appreciated around the state, but the Chippewas zeroed in on him as a top target and got a good one.

AMANI FRIERSON – Grand Haven | Ferris State

6’2, 180 pounds, smooth and has good ball skills and ability to make contested catches.

CRUZ HANSON – Saline | Grand Valley State

Big at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds with a track background. Wins in 50-50 situations, a hallmark of the GVSU offense.

JAMES JEFFERSON – Harper Woods | Ferris State

Quick-footed playmaker who is comfortable operating in the slot. Fearless and catches the ball in traffic.

UNCOMMITTED

LORENZO BARBER – Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Strong and compact at 5’9, 185 pounds. Explosive, has short-area quickness that allows him to create separation and make plays. Has offers from Western Michigan and several GLIAC programs.

JACKSON TUR – Warren De La Salle

6’4, 220 pounds with great ball skills. Can operate outside or in the slot. May ultimately an H-back or flex guy but has an intriguing set of tools. Dartmouth has offered.

JACE CUMMINGS – Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Moves well at 6’5. Has change of direction and catches the ball well away from his body. Boston College offered in spring and some FCS programs have also. Transferred from Comstock Park and should have a huge year.

STEPH JONES – East Kentwood

Made a ton of plays in off-season 7-on-7. Has football smarts and knows how to get open. Primed for a big season.

BRYCE GRAHAM – Detroit Cass Tech

Long 6’2 prospect who showed body control and ability to make some acrobatic catches this summer. Western Illinois has offered, but he should have more opportunities to impress this fall.

JAIDYN MARTIN – Detroit Country Day

Three-sport athlete with quickness and route running skills. Got spring offers from Bowling Green, Western Michigan, Austin Peay and some HBCU programs like Hampton and Tennessee State.

TORY ROBINSON – Waterford Mott

Good all around athlete who could be a defensive back as well. 6’2, 190 pounds and had over 1,000 all-purpose yards last season. Kent State offered.

JAMIER JEFFERSON – Muskegon

Three-sport athlete at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. Good in the open field. Has several GLIAC offers.

BLAKE FRANCIS – Bay City John Glenn

Was very good at every camp we saw him at. Good route runner who uses his quicks and to separate. Wayne State has offered.

B.J. CLEVELAND – Grand Blanc

Made some great plays this off-season in 7-on-7. Earned a Wayne State offer.

SANTINO LUCCI – Macomb Dakota

Had a good junior year. Quick off the line, runs good routes and made some tough grabs. Hampton, Davenport, Southern Miss have offered.

KV KORENSTRA – Grand Haven

Posted some blazing track times that included a 10.52 in the 100. Ferris State and Adrian have offered and he is being recruited by other schools for track also.

BRYCE BARNES – East Kentwood

Impressed us several times this off-season. 6-foot-2 and made a lot of plays. Davenport has offered.

BRADLEY BOYK – Bay City John Glenn

Followed up a solid season where he had 523 yards and six touchdowns with a good track season that included an 11.07. Calvin has offered.

PARKER KINGSBURY – Saginaw Nouvel Catholic

Had 1,074 all-purpose yards last season but could also be a defensive recruit. 6’2, 215 pounds and versatile. Calvin, Northwood, and Hope have offered.