Summer offer leads to EDGE Jayden Broadie’s commitment to South Carolina

South Carolina made a late entrance into Jayden Broadie‘s recruitment, but the Gamecocks made every moment count.

The three-star EDGE from Rolesville (N.C.) announced his commitment to Shane Beamer and South Carolina on July 4, choosing the Gamecocks after a recruitment that remained fluid until the final weeks.

Broadie originally planned to commit this summer before considering delaying his decision into the season. Everything changed after South Carolina offered following a standout camp performance.

His first trip to Columbia was when the offer was earned, and it immediately left an impression.

“After camp they took me on a tour and talked to me about everything,” Broadie told Rivals. “All the coaches showed me love and made me feel like I belonged there. They made me feel wanted.”

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Defensive ends coach Deion Barnes quickly became a major factor.

Barnes worked with Broadie throughout camp, spent extra one-on-one time with him before drills began and showed the type of investment the North Carolina standout wanted to see.

“He definitely pushed me hard,” Broadie said. “He pointed out what I could improve, but he also told me what I did well. I really liked how Coach Barnes really invested his time in me before camp even started. That showed his character.”

Broadie also connected with Beamer.

“I love Coach Beamer’s energy,” he said. “After they offered, he called me a few times and was fired up about me. I love how he carries himself.”

Those relationships ultimately separated South Carolina from the rest of the field.

“They made me feel like a priority,” Broadie said. “Coach Barnes was very invested in me. He told me I would have an opportunity to compete and play early. He made me feel like I could come in and make a difference on the defense.”

Playing in the SEC also appealed to Broadie.

“It is the best of the best,” he said. “You get to compete against the best competition and really see how good you are. That’s what excites me the most.”