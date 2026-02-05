Super Bowl LX: High school recruiting rankings for Patriots, Seahawks starters
Super Bowl LX is right around the corner. In just three days, the AFC Conference champion New England Patriots and NFC Conference champion Seattle Seahawks will throw down inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Each player taking the field this weekend has been on a different journey. That, of course, goes back through their time in high school. Many of the players set to play in the big game were highly-touted heading into college. Others, not so much.
Both the Patriots and Seahawks have two former five-star recruits projected to start on Sunday. They are both led by former four-star quarterback prospects.
The Patriots’ projected starting lineup is comprised of 14 former blue-chip (four or five-stars) recruits, six more than the Seahawks. Seattle also has five projected starters who were not ranked coming out of high school, four more than New England.
Rivals is taking a look back at where every projected starter for Super Bowl LX ranked as a high school prospect:
New England Patriots
OFFENSE
4-star QB Drake Maye
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 45 NATL. (No. 8 QB)
Cycle: 2021
3-star RB Rhamondre Stevenson
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32 NATL. (JUCO)
Cycle: 2019
5-star WR Stefon Diggs
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9 NATL. (No. 2 WR)
Cycle: 2012
WR Mack Hollins
Rivals Industry Ranking: Not Ranked
Cycle: 2011
5-star WR Kayshon Boutte
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29 NATL. (No. 4 WR)
Cycle: 2020
4-star TE Hunter Henry
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 92 NATL. (No. 5 TE)
Cycle: 2013
4-star LT Will Campbell
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 40 NATL. (No. 2 IOL)
Cycle: 2022
4-star LG Jared Wilson
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 211 NATL. (No. 13 IOL)
Cycle: 2021
3-star C Garrett Bradbury
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2,070 NATL. (No. 169 IOL)
Cycle: 2014
4-star RG Michael Onwenu
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 74 NATL. (No. 7 IOL)
Cycle: 2016
4-star RT Morgan Moses
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 38 NATL. (No. 4 OT)
Cycle: 2009
DEFENSE
3-star DE Milton Williams
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2,216 NATL. (No. 188 DL)
Cycle: 2017
4-star DT Christian Barmore
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 177 NATL. (No. 25 DL)
Cycle: 2018
4-star DE K’Lavon Chaisson
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 45 NATL. (No. 6 EDGE)
Cycle: 2017
4-star LB Anfernee Jennings
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 179 NATL. (No. 14 EDGE)
Cycle: 2015
3-star LB Robert Spillane
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1,543 NATL. (No. 167 LB)
Cycle: 2014
LB Christian Elliss
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2,690 NATL. (No. 326 LB)
Cycle: 2017
4-star CB Christian Gonzalez
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 311 NATL. (No. 27 S)
Cycle: 2020
4-star CB Carlton Davis
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 270 NATL. (No. 26 CB)
Cycle: 2015
4-star S Jaylinn Hawkins
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 367 NATL. (No. 29 S)
Cycle: 2015
3-star S Craig Woodson
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1,374 NATL. (No. 129 S)
Cycle: 2019
3-star NB Marcus Jones
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1,720 NATL. (No. 192 CB)
Cycle: 2017
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Andres Borregales
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3 K
Cycle: 2021
P Bryce Baringer
Rivals Industry Ranking: Not Ranked
Cycle: 2017
Seattle Seahawks
OFFENSE
4-star QB Sam Darnold
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 145 NATL. (No. 13 QB)
Cycle: 2015
3-star RB Kenneth Walker III
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1,986 NATL. (No. 163 RB)
Cycle: 2019
5-star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 28 NATL. (No. 3 WR)
Cycle: 2020
WR Rashid Shaheed
Rivals Industry Ranking: Not Ranked
Cycle: 2016
WR Cooper Kupp
Rivals Industry Ranking: Not Ranked
Cycle: 2012
3-star TE AJ Barner
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1,173 NATL. (No. 53 TE)
Cycle: 2020
3-star LT Abraham Lucas
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 557 NATL. (No. 54 OT)
Cycle: 2017
LG Grey Zabel
Rivals Industry Ranking: Not Ranked
Cycle: 2020
C Jalen Sundell
Rivals Industry Ranking: Not Ranked
Cycle: 2018
4-star RG Anthony Bradford
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 212 NATL. (No. 15 IOL)
Cycle: 2019
5-star RT Charles Cross
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21 NATL. (No. 5 OT)
Cycle: 2019
DEFENSE
4-star DE Leonard Williams
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 45 NATL. (No. 9 DL)
Cycle: 2012
4-star DT Byron Murphy II
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 284 NATL. (No. 29 DL)
Cycle: 2021
3-star DE Uchenna Nwosu
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 941 NATL. (No. 67 EDGE)
Cycle: 2014
3-star LB DeMarcus Lawrence
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30 NATL. (JUCO)
Cycle: 2010
3-star LB Ernest Jones
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1,001 NATL. (No. 115 LB)
Cycle: 2018
3-star LB Drake Thomas
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 557 NATL. (No. 68 LB)
Cycle: 2019
CB Devon Witherspoon
Rivals Industry Ranking: Not Ranked
Cycle: 2019
4-star CB Josh Jobe
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 107 NATL. (No. 16 CB)
Cycle: 2018
3-star S Coby Bryant
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1,799 NATL. (No. 202 CB)
Cycle: 2017
3-star S Julian Love
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 434 NATL. (No. 39 CB)
Cycle: 2016
4-star NB Nick Emmanwori
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 325 NATL. (No. 33 LB)
Cycle: 2022
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Jason Myers
Rivals Industry Ranking: Not Ranked
Cycle: 2009
P Michael Dickson
Rivals Industry Ranking: Not Ranked
Cycle: 2015