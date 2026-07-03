Syracuse lands commitment from 4-star RB Elijah Kimble

Buffalo Canisius four-star running back Elijah Kimble is staying close to home. He announced his commitment to Syracuse on Friday evening.

He chose the Orange over North Carolina, Indiana and plenty other Power Four offers.

Kimble is the No. 304 overall prospect and No. 23 RB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 1 recruit in New York.

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The 5-foot-8, 190-pounder becomes the highest-ranked prospect in the mix for head coach Fran Brown and the Orange. He visited the ACC program multiple times over the last couple months and has now opted to verbally lock in ahead of his senior season.

Kimble has been one of the top high school football players in the Empire State for some time. He’s rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons, per MaxPreps. Last fall, he rushed for 1,726 yards and 23 touchdowns.

He’s got over 5,300 rushing yards and 75 total touchdowns to his name. He’ll lead the attack once more for the Crusaders this fall as a senior. Canisius opens the year as the No. 8 team in New York, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Syracuse collects huge in-state pledge

Kimble adds to a class that now ranks 43rd nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The Orange now have 24 commits in their class, with Kimble becoming the second blue-chip pledge alongside Grayson (Ga.) four-star safety Jalen Welch.

The dynamic Peach State defensive back committed last month on June 16. He’s the No. 34 safety and No. 39 player in Georgia this cycle.

“What ultimately led me to choose Syracuse is their prestige coaching ability for DBs and the development on getting guys to next level,” Welch told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

“Throughout the entire recruiting process Coach Dre Kates did an amazing job recruiting me and building a great relationship with me to make feel right at home so it was a no-brainer when picking Syracuse as my final destination.”

Other notable commits in the Syracuse class include: Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes three-star wide receiver Chanin Harris, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola three-star defensive lineman Jason Lewis, Hillside (N.J.) three-star safety Travis Miles, Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy three-star offensive tackle Botond Varga and Jacksonville First Coast three-star OT Marcus Small.