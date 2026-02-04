Syracuse loses commitment from DL Stanley Montgomery

Philadelphia Archbishop Ryan three-star defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery has decommitted from Syracuse, he announced on Tuesday evening.

He was pledged to the Orange since June 22. Montgomery is the second prospect to decommit from the ACC program on Tuesday, following athlete Davion Crumitie.

“After much thought and consideration, and taking the time talking with my family, I’ve decided to de-commit from Syracuse University and re open my recruitment,” Montgomery wrote announcing his decision on X.

Montgomery is the No. 512 overall prospect and No. 51 DL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 16 recruit in Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder is coming off a visit to Penn State over the weekend. He spoke about the visit with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong:

“It was a great experience seeing the fans all come out for the game,” Montgomery said. “I think what excites me about playing for Coach Campbell is who is he as a person. Seems like a great person and a great coach and then also being a Nittany Lion and the love and support the fans give, who wouldn’t want to be a part of that.”

PSU has long been in the mix for the in-state lineman and it will now be a program to watch moving forward. Montgomery is coming off a 45-tackle, eight-sack season for Archbishop Ryan.

Syracuse still has bigger 2027 class than most thus far

Despite losing a pair of commitments, head coach Fran Brown and the Syracuse staff have still put plenty of hay in the barn early on in the 2027 cycle. The class now has eight commits and still ranks No. 25 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Rocky River (Ohio) four-star safety Tristin Hughes continues to headline the haul, checking in as the No. 360 recruit and No. 34 safety in the nation. He’s been in the class since September.

St. Frances Academy (Md.) three-star running back Sa’Nir Brooks is the most-recent addition to the mix as he committed on Jan. 24. The Aliquippa, Pa. native is the No. 33 RB in the cycle. Hillside (N.J.) three-star safety Travis Miles is a top-60 safety this cycle.

The rest of the early haul for the Orange can be seen here. Last cycle, Syracuse signed the nation’s No. 33 class, good for the No. 7 spot in the ACC.