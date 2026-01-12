Syracuse aiming to sign first Top-25 recruiting class in 2027 cycle

After winning 10 games in year one under head coach Fran Brown, the 2025 season was a disappointment for Syracuse as it finished 3-9. The Orange did take some major strides on the recruiting trail, though.

Brown has become a touted recruiter and he’s working to take the ACC program to the next level. Last month, Syracuse signed the No. 29 class in the nation, according to the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Now, the Orange are looking to take another step forward with blue-chip recruits. Early on in the 2027 cycle, it is doing just that.

As of Jan. 12, Syracuse has eight early commits in its 2027 class. That group ranks No. 23 in the team recruiting rankings and features a slew of high-upside athletes.

Rocky River (Ohio) four-star safety Tristin Hughes sits atop the class early on and is the lone top-400 recruit in the mix. He’s also one of four defensive back or athlete recruits in the fold for Brown and Co.

The Orange have worked to build a pipeline with top Florida targets. Last cycle, it landed elite four-star wide receiver Calvin Russell out of Miami. There’s already three Sunshine State recruits in the 2027 class, including Tallahassee James Rickards three-star athlete Davion Crumitie.

“Syracuse is a place where I can stay focused and have good coaches guiding me to be a man,” Crumitie told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “Favorite things playing for Fran Brown is he keeps everything real, he lets you know what you need to do and work on to get on the field quicker and him just really being a straight and stand-up guy about his business.”

The up-to-date Syracuse recruiting class, which also ranks No. 7 in the ACC very early on, can be seen below.

Syracuse Orange 2027 commitments

Quarterback

Three-star Justin Dixon, No. 673 NATL. (No. 46 QB)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Three-star Connor Long, No. 684 NATL. (No. 57 IOL)

Offensive Tackle

Marcus Small, Unranked

Defensive Lineman

Three-star Stanley Montgomery, No. 513 NATL. (No. 52 DL)

Safety

Four-star TristIn Hughes, No. 361 NATL. (No. 35 S)

Three-star Travis Miles, No. 535 NATL. (No. 56 S)

Athlete

Three-star Davion Crumitie, No. 536 NATL. (No. 31 ATH)

Three-star Tank White, No. 666 NATL. (No. 40 ATH)