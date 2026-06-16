Syracuse scores a commitment from safety target Jalen Welch
Grayson (Ga.) High safety Jalen Welch tells Rivals he has committed to Syracuse.
The 6-foot-2 1/2, 189-pound Welch chose to play for head coach Fran Brown and the Orange over an offer list that also included Iowa State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Welch was recruited to Syracuse by future position coach Perry Eliano. Quality Control Coach Dre Kates was hands on as well.
“What ultimately led me to choose Syracuse is their prestige coaching ability for DBs and the development on getting guys to next level,” Welch said.
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“Also through out the entire recruiting process Coach Dre Kates did an amazing job recruiting me and building a great relationship with me to make feel right at home so it was a no-brainer when picking Syracuse as my final destination.”
As a junior Welch had 36 tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 safety.
Syracuse offered Welch back in March. He is now commit No. 19 for the Orange in the 2027 recruiting class.