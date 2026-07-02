Talented DB Evan Mack commits to Arizona, goes in-depth on why he chose the Wildcats

Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran defensive back Evan Mack has committed to Arizona and broke down why he chose the Wildcats.

After narrowing his list to Arizona, Arizona State and Washington, Mack committed to the Cats moments ago and went in-depth on his decision.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Arizona but the biggest was my relationship with Chip Viney,” Mack said. “We’ve had constant communication for a while now and I’ve been able to build a strong and genuine relationship with that man.

“He’s the guy that is going to be coaching me for the next three to four years so having that kind of relationship with my position coach was huge in my decision.”

Arizona is doing serious work at Crean Lutheran. They already have a commitment from wide out Ty Johnson and are a heavy leader for quarterback Caden Jones.

Mack said he’s excited about the opportunity the play with his high school teammates but said he chose Arizona on his own right.

“Arizona has been my top school throughout this whole recruiting process for me,” Mack said. “After I transferred to Crean Lutheran last summer, I found out I had some teammates who loved the school just as much as I do and that was definitely an added bonus but I always had UA at the top of my list.”

Mack is one of the top defensive backs out West. He’s rated a high three-star and the No. 502 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services and the No. 53 corner in the county as well.

He’s a unique athlete, a former hooper with a very nice ceiling to him. At 6-foot-2, 170 pounds with an 80” wingspan, he’s one of the longest corners out West and has plenty of bounce and quick twitch to him.

He was a top performer for us at the Under Armour Next Camp in Utah and recorded the second fastest shuttle time in the camp and just oozes upside. He’s versatile enough to play just about anywhere in the secondary but corner is where he’ll start out in college.

“One thing Coach Viney always told me was to pick a school where you are wanted and celebrated and not just tolerated,” Mack said. “After carefully reviewing all my options and looking back on previous trips it was clear that Arizona was the best fit.

“They made it known that I was a priority for them from the start. They showed they wanted me not only when I was on campus but also away from campus so I’m very excited about this decision.”