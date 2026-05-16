Talented DB Isala Wily-Ava commits to Washington, breaks down his decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive back Isala Wily-Ava has committed to Washington and broke down why he chose the Huskies.

Wily-Ava chose the Huskies over Arizona State and Michigan. The timing of his decision surprised us as he told us just a week ago that he was set to commit June 27 and had all three official visits set for June.

At his College Showcase on Wednesday, Wily-Ava told us he was moving up his commitment date to this weekend and pulled the trigger moments ago.

“I felt ready,” Wily-Ava said. “I know both ASU and Washington wanted me to make my decision sooner as well but it was really hard because I liked both programs a lot.

“A week ago, I was leaning to ASU, then earlier in the week it was Washington. On Thursday, I met with ASU coaches and it was back to even again. On Friday, I locked back in with Washington and feel really good about my decision and thankful for the opportunity.”

Wily-Ava said there were several reasons why he chose the Huskies but the opportunity to play for UW DB coach Taylor Mays was a huge one.

“Coach Mays is my guy,” Wily-Ava said. “He was a great safety back in the day and made it the to the League (NFL). He did everything I want to do, be a college All-American and play in the NFL so I know he can develop me and help me get there.

“It’s more than just football with him. He’s a great guy and someone I’m very comfortable with. I feel like I can talk to him about anything and I really feel like he cares about me as more than just a football player.”

The Huskies have done a great job recruiting the Bosco program. They have commitments this year from Justin and Ethan Coach and signed kicker CJ Wallace in the ’26 class. They also nearly flipped wide out Madden Williams and corner Josh Holland a year ago.

“I’ve been up to Washington a few times and really like it there,” Wily-Ava said. “I like the campus, the fan support and the overall vibe there.

“The whole coaching staff shows so much love and I really like and respect coach Fisch as well. I like the defense and how they see me fitting in. I’m a big safety that can move around and make plays and they told me I’ll have a chance to come in and compete right away.”

Wily-Ava is one of the region’s top safety prospects and will be a rare four-year starter for the Braves this fall. He’s currently rated the No. 439 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services and the No. 39 safety in the county.

He’s a big framed defender who shows range, ball skills and hitting ability and although he’s always played safety, we think frame wise, he could could easily grow in to an off-ball linebacker at the college level.