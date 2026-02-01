Talented offensive lineman Avery Michael  commits to Oregon

Fast rising Turlock (Calif.) offensive lineman Avery Michael just announced he’ll be playing his college ball for the Oregon Ducks.

Michael visited Oregon two weeks ago and took in USC’s Junior Day on Saturday. The two Big Ten rivals were the co-leaders for Michael for much of his recruitment but the Ducks were able to seal the deal.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Oregon,” Michael said. “The biggest was the development I can get there. My goal is to play in the NFL and I think the coaches at Oregon can really develop me and maximize my potential.

“I have a great relationship with the coaching staff at Oregon and not just one or two coaches but the whole staff. Coach (A’lique) Terry (OL coach) was my lead recruiter and he’s a great guy and someone I’m very comfortable with and excited to play for.”

Michael said head coach Dan Lanning was personally involved in his recruitment as well.

“Coach Lanning is awesome, real chill dude,” Michael said. “I was able to get to know him a lot better on my visit last week and I love his energy and passion for the game.

“That visit last week really sealed it for me. Oregon checked off every box in what I was looking for in a school. My dad and I both loved it there and after we evaluated everyone, we felt Oregon was the best all around fit.”

Along with Oregon and USC, Michael had a final six that also included Cal, Michigan, Nebraska and Washington. UCLA jumped in late and Michael was hoping to visit the Bruins on Saturday before he visited USC but wasn’t able to make it.

“I wanted to visit UCLA but the traffic was crazy,” Michael said. “USC was a good visit but I just felt more comfortable and at home at Oregon.

“Those were my two dream schools growing up so having a chance to be recruited by both of them and so many others has been incredible. Timing wise, I feel like I’m ready. I didn’t think I needed to put it off or take my official visits. When you know, you know and for me, I know Oregon is the spot.”

Michael is one of the top offensive lineman out West and his recruitment and his game is really trending in the right direction. He’s a true tackle prospect who currently plays on the left side and has the feet, balance and fluidity to stay at left tackle at the next level as well.

“Oregon thinks I could play either tackle spot,” Michael said. “Right now, the main advice was just to stay healthy and maintain my weight. Once I get there, we’ll figure out what position but I’m good at either side and just excited for the opportunity to be a Duck.”