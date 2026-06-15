TCU adds a commitment from 2027 WR Kobe Haynes: 'They've checked every box'

TCU is in the midst of a recruiting heater this summer.

After a wave of commitments following a star-studded official visit weekend, the Horned Frogs added another huge piece to their 2027 haul.

Priority WR target Kobe Haynes committed to TCU on Monday — shortly after wrapping up official visits to Baylor, Kansas, Stanford, and, of course, Funky Town.

TCU has been standing out from the pack for the last few months of Haynes’ recruitment.

“I love how bought in they are on me. They make it known that I’m a top prospect for them. I love their facilities and all of the coaches there. They’ve checked every box,” Haynes told Rivals.

The Horned Frogs have kept their foot on the gas with the Whitney (Texas) High multi-sport athlete from the fall, through the spring, and into the summer.

First-year playcaller Gordon Sammis and position coach Malcolm Kelly have both played sizable roles in landing Haynes’ commitment.

“I loved seeing the new offense. One of the first plays, they went deep, and I loved to see that. It was eye-opening. It was great reconnecting with them. I love talking to them every time we go down,” Haynes has said of the TCU staff.

“Just hanging with the coaches — It’s been really fun,” he continued. “The official visit was great. TCU still feels like a school that fits me for sure. It’s a great fit — just by building relationships, I feel they did that really well.”