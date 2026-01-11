TCU involved early with fast-rising '28 wing Marceles Duncan

Marceles Duncan is a fast-rising wing nationally, who is playing his sophomore high school season at Rangeview (CO) High.

”I feel like I’m a one or a two that can attack,” Duncan tells Rivals. “I’m able to shoot off the dribble, and I’m a good defender; I get after it. The biggest development in my game has definitely been my shooting. Last year, I was a four of five. This year, I’m playing one and two, so I’m coming in, learning how to dribble, play-make, and especially shooting is what I’ve been working on this year.

“From college, I watch a lot of Isaiah Evans. In the NBA, still playing on four and five last year, I learned to dominate by watching Giannis, and now I’m watching a little bit like KD. I’ve been looking at a lot of outside perimeter guys this year.”

Rivals was recently able to catch up with Marceles Duncan to discuss the latest with his recruitment.

“I have offers from TCU, Kansas City-Missouri, and Sacramento State,” Duncan said.

Duncan talks TCU

“They have a great program,” Duncan said. “I was able to talk to the coach, and they were able to tell me about their players and how to run everything. They want to get me out there on a visit and see everything for myself. I mean, TCU is great, I love everything they do out there.

“They like my defense, they said that how I get after it stands out to them. They like how I’m a team player, very unselfish, and they are looking for the right playmaker to fit their team.”

Marceles Duncan’s star is on the rise

Marceles Duncan started opening eyes this summer, playing up in the UAA 16U age group with the Mountain Stars organization. He averaged 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 62.5 percent from the field and scoring 1.215 points per possession.

He was then invited to the USA Basketball October Minicamp, where he was a standout for the 2029/2028 age group. This high school season, Duncan has averaged 15.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three.

In his words

“We’ve heard from Colorado, UNC, North Dakota, Washington, and some other schools like that,” Duncan said.

“The number one thing I am going to be looking for is development. I want to go somewhere where I will get better on myself, and also my connection with the coaches will be important. If you’re not close to the coaches, I feel like you’re not going to be able to fit in at that program. So, I’ll see just how friendly and comfortable I am with everybody, the players, and how they run things.”