TCU lands big commitment from 4-star CB Daniel Yebit

Yukon (Okla.) four-star cornerback Daniel Yebit has committed to TCU, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

After landing an offer from the Horned Frogs in May, he’s now chosen them over Iowa, Arizona State, Minnesota, Arkansas, Kansas State and others.

Yebit is the No. 148 overall prospect and No. 20 CB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 recruit in Oklahoma.

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The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder becomes the highest-ranked commit in TCU’s 2027 class. It’s a humongous recruiting victory for Sonny Dykes and the Big 12 program as the Frogs aim to obtain some momentum this summer.

“The visit went great, and it’s great down there,” Yebit told Rivals after taking his OV to Fort Worth. “You can’t really go wrong with TCU.”

Yebit is coming off a big junior campaign for Yukon High. According to MaxPreps, he tallied 37 total tackles and four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball while also adding 759 receiving yards and six touchdowns on offense.

TCU gets major addition to 2027 class

With Yebit in the mix, TCU’s 2027 class now features a blue-chipper and it also now ranks 58th nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

All three of the cornerback recruits in the class have committed this month. Broken Arrow (Okla.) three-star CB Noah Gillespie is another Sooner State ballhawk set to head down to the Lone Star State next year. River Ridge (La.) John Curtis CB Jewellz Tapp was a part of a big wave of commitments last weekend.

This story will be updated.