TCU lands commitment from legacy 2027 ATH Braylon Deal

Braylon Deal comes from a family of Horned Frogs.

Both brothers have signed with or transferred to TCU.

After navigating his own recruiting journey, the three-star playmaker from Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest has followed suit.

Deal committed to TCU on Tuesday after another visit back over the weekend.

Position coach Malcolm Kelly and the Horned Frogs have made the touted WR a top priority in Funky Town.

“I’m excited about playing big-time football at a school where winning has been consistent, and also getting coached by one of the greatest WR coaches ever,” Deal said. “I had a great time this weekend. I’m glad I could see it from my own recruiting standpoint. They did a good job keeping this trip about me.”

Houston, Stanford, and others were finalists behind TCU for Deal, the No. 117 WR in the 2027 class.

Deal is a two-way standout for Naaman Forest at receiver and safety, and is also a multi-sport athlete.

He’s excited to develop under this coaching staff’s tutelage.

“I’m really excited about the development I can receive from Coach Kelly, and the role I would play in Coach (Gordon) Sammis’ offense,” he continued. “The style of the offense is something I’m very familiar with and love playing in. TCU has always been a contender, and this weekend just helped push that a little further.”