TCU loses a commitment from 2027 quarterback Jerry Meyer

TCU is ready to reset the board for the 2027 class.

Local quarterback Jerry Meyer out of Waxahachie (Texas) High School was the first prospect to kick off the Horned Frogs’ 2027 recruiting class.

On Tuesday night, TCU and Meyer agreed to head in different directions.

Meyer committed to the Horned Frogs over the summer before his junior season. SMU, Baylor and others were battling for his verbal pledge before TCU surged down the stretch to eventually secure his commitment.

Meyer has since returned to Fort Worth on numerous occasions, including in-season for game-day visits and as recently as last month for a junior day.

Both Mississippi State and Arkansas have hosted the 3-star passer for visits over the last month. South Carolina is another SEC program that has recently extended an offer to Meyer and is working feverishly to get the QB on campus this spring.

Meyer is tabbed as the No. 37 QB in the 2027 class and the No. 71 overall prospect regardless of position in the state of Texas.











