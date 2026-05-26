TE Carter Blackwell is a Tiger: 'At Clemson, it is more than just football'

Carter Blackwell’s recruitment exploded this offseason.

The tight end out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County added more than 20 offers after last season ended, quickly turning into one of the fastest-rising prospects in the Southeast. Clemson jumped into the race late in April, offering Blackwell in person during a visit to campus.

From that point forward, the Tigers controlled the momentum.

Now Blackwell has committed to Clemson.

Duke and Florida State did a great job, and both made strong pushes, while Miami also gave Blackwell something to think about after offering this spring. But Dabo Swinney and the Tigers never lost their grip on the recruitment once the offer went out.

“As soon as we got in that golf cart and stepped inside the football facility, it really stood out compared to everywhere else I had been,” Blackwell told Rivals. “Especially culturally and how much they care about more than just football.

“On that visit, early in the visit, I knew Clemson was different. The feeling around those coaches was more than just about football. I left feeling really good about Clemson.”

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That feeling only got stronger over the last few weeks, and that led to his commitment.

“At Clemson, it is more than just football. That staff wants more for you in life. Coach Richardson tells me all the time that when the football goes flat, you’ve got to have something to lean back on.

“That is so right. At Clemson, they prepare you for life, and they want to have an impact on you for life.”

That message resonated strongly with the fast-rising Georgia prospect.

“Clemson cares for the person,” Blackwell said. “That’s huge. That was one of the biggest reasons I chose Clemson. Getting to know the coaches, seeing how the culture is there, and knowing what the coaches want for their players is exactly what I am looking for.”

Blackwell was planning to take his official visit before making a decision. The decision came together quickly, though after another conversation with tight ends coach Kyle Richardson last week.

“After talking through the program, the academics, the Paw Journey program and Clemson’s faith-based culture, I felt ready to shut things down,” he said. “I weighed all my options, talked to my family and prayed about it

“I knew Clemson gave me the best chance in life spiritually, personally and for football.”

The support Clemson showed, not just for him, made the decision that much easier.

“They give my family love and support too,” Blackwell said. “That’s huge because I love my family. What Coach Richard, Coach Swinney and the people in the program represent is what I want to be a part of.”

Richardson became one of the key reasons Clemson ultimately won out.

“He represents the school perfectly,” Blackwell said. “He takes more pride in being a man than just being a coach. Coach Richardson is a coach I want to play for. I love who he is, how he coaches and what he wants for his players.”

Blackwell also pointed to Swinney and the overall culture around the program.

“When you talk to Coach Swinney, he’s just a straight-from-the-heart dude,” Blackwell said. “He’s coaching men for life. He has already shown he can win on the field, but he wants his players to win off the field too.”

Blackwell finished the process with close to 30 offers after closing out his junior season last season with three. Now the rising tight end is headed to Clemson as the Tigers continue building major momentum on the recruiting trail.