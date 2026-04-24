TE Conrad Hart commits to Kentucky

Lexington (Ky.) Lexington Christian Academy tight end Conrad Hart announced his commitment to Kentucky on Friday. The three-star prospect chose the hometown Wildcats over offers from Army, Eastern Kentucky, Ohio, Toledo, Troy and Western Kentucky.

Hart received his offer from Kentucky on Thursday and jumped on the opportunity to play for Will Stein’s program.

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“Honestly, it feels amazing,” Hart told KentuckySportsRadio.com’s Justin Rowland. “It’s like a dream come true, honestly. Honestly, growing up in Lexington, it’s great. It’s been an awesome journey leading up to this point. The recruiting process has been great. Actually, growing up a Louisville fan, I still always loved watching Kentucky play. I never had that rivalry hate between the two. It’s always been a dream school.”

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound prospect was a two-way standout for the Eagles as a junior. He caught 16 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns while also logging 47 tackles, 4.5 TFL and two sacks on defense.

Hart joins an impressive Kentucky recruiting class that ranks No. 19 overall in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings and is headlined by four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot, four-star defensive lineman Elijah Brown and four-star safety Tristin Hughes.