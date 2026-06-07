TE Joey Hunter is a Husker: 'Nebraska is a great place to be'

Nebraska continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail, especially in Georgia.

The Cornhuskers landed a commitment from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson tight end Joey Hunter, giving Matt Rhule and his staff another significant addition and further strengthening Nebraska’s presence at one of the nation’s premier high school programs.

Hunter joins Grayson teammates KD Jones and Jordan Agbanoma in Nebraska’s recruiting class, creating another connection between the Huskers and the Georgia powerhouse.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end chose Nebraska over Pitt, NC State, Syracuse, SMU, Georgia Tech, Indiana and several other programs after a recruitment that generated over 30 offers.

Nebraska entered the picture later than many schools, but they quickly made up ground.

“Nebraska offered me at the beginning of May, and from that point on they made it clear I was a priority for them,” Hunter told Rivals. “They’ve been very consistent. Since they offered, I’ve heard from the staff every day through calls or texts. They’ve done a great job of building relationships with me and my family throughout the process.”

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Those relationships ultimately became one of the biggest reasons Nebraska won out.

Hunter developed especially strong bonds with tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield, position coach Addison Williams and coach Jamar Mozee.

The honesty from the staff stood out immediately.

“What I like most is that they’ve been honest with me from day one. They haven’t just told me what I wanted to hear. I have gotten close with the coaches at Nebraska, and they’ve backed everything up with examples and showed me exactly how I fit into their plans.”

First visit to Lincoln was perfect for Hunter

The official visit confirmed everything Nebraska had been selling throughout the recruiting process.

“The biggest reasons were the family atmosphere within the program, the relationships I built with the coaching staff and the vision they have for me as a tight end,” Hunter said. “They showed me how they can utilize my skill set and develop me on and off the field.

“Also the challenge was part of the decision. I want to play against Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon. I’m betting on myself. I’m ready for it all.”

The commitment came after Hunter’s first trip to Lincoln. Despite never visiting before, he quickly felt at home.

“I loved the environment,” he said. “Everywhere I went, there were fans supporting the program, and you could really feel how much Nebraska football means to the community. The atmosphere was special.”

Rhule’s vision for the future also played a major role.

“Coach Rhule has already done a lot to move the program in the right direction, and I think Nebraska is continuing to trend upward. What excites me most is his energy, leadership and the culture he’s building. I’m excited to be a part of what they’re creating and help bring Nebraska back to where it belongs.”

With Jones, Agbanoma and now Hunter all committed, some have wondered if a Grayson-to-Nebraska pipeline is forming.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call it a pipeline, but Nebraska is a great place to be,” he said. “My teammates and I have all had the opportunity to experience the program firsthand, and I think we’ve seen a lot of the same things that make it a great place.”

That shared experience helped lead multiple Grayson standouts to the same conclusion.

“That’s why several of us have decided Nebraska is the right fit,” Hunter said. “Hopefully this is the start of something big.”