TE Judah Lancaster commits to South Carolina: 'It just feels right when I am there'

Judah Lancaster is a Gamecock.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound tight end out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy has committed to South Carolina, giving the Gamecocks a versatile playmaker at the position.

South Carolina built this one over time.

“They’ve been in the mix since the beginning of my junior year,” Lancaster told Rivals. “They came to see me practice, had a plan for me and stuck with it. How they recruited me, how consistent they were, and how they want to use me made a big impact on me.”

A visit to Columbia in March sealed the decision. Lancaster spent multiple days on campus, getting a full look at the program — from practice to meetings to the overall environment.

“It was definitely super big,” he said. “Just seeing the atmosphere, the environment, watching practice and sitting in meetings — I got a real feel for it.”

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That trip gave him clarity.

“I left that visit feeling like that was the place,” Lancaster said. “When I left, I just had a different feeling. Being around the people, feeling the love and how the environment was had me feeling different from other visits.”

Lancaster feels like family in Columbia

Head coach Shane Beamer played a key role in the decision, bringing both energy and experience to the table.

“He knows the tight end position,” Lancaster said. “He understands the game, and his energy stands out. I love him as a head coach, and the players love him; he also used to coach tight ends. It is just a great fit with him.”

That connection, along with the program’s vision, helped Lancaster lock in.

“They’ve been rocking with me since the jump,” he said. “They were pushing for me the whole time. That showed me they really wanted me.

“How the coaches treat me and the feeling on that visit, put South Carolina on top. I love the atmosphere and the competition too. Playing in that stadium in the SEC — you can’t beat it.”

Beyond football, Lancaster sees a place where he can grow and feel at home.

“It just feels right when I’m there,” he said. “I can see myself there.”