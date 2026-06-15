Latest Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings midway through June
Following three massive weekends of official visits — and an avalanche of new commitments — the Rivals Industry Team Rankings have seen some big moves as we head to the back half of June.
We again saw hundreds of Power 4 prospects commit over the past seven days, headlined by some major flips over the weekend and into Monday. Notre Dame moved back into the top 5, while Auburn’s recent recruiting run has them sitting inside the top 10 in Year 1 under Alex Golesh.
The final official visit weekend of the summer looms — and even more top prospects are expected to announce in the coming days. Rivals breaks down where things stand in the updated top 25:
Note: The Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking solves the problem of varying class sizes during the recruiting cycle. It compiles the highest-rated commits for each team up to a total based on a rolling average of current total commitments among Power 4 schools. With this model, there are no bonus points for having more commitments than other teams, and only small deductions occur when a team has fewer commitments than the rolling average. Unlike distribution (bell) curves, this model doesn’t disproportionately weight a team’s top three or four highest-rated commits and is a more accurate representation of an entire class.
1. Texas A&M — 94.057
21 total commits
4 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 7 three-stars
Top Commit: OT Mark Matthews, No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 OT)
2. Miami — 92.792
19 total commits
3 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 5 three-stars
Top Commit: CB Donte Wright, No. 8 NATL. (No. 2 CB)
3. Oklahoma — 92.355
23 total commits
2 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 10 three-stars
Top Commit: OT Cooper Hackett, No. 17 NATL. (No. 2 OT)
4. Notre Dame — 92.116
18 total commits
1 five-star | 13 four-stars | 4 three-stars
Top Commit: OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola, No. 25 NATL. (No. 3 OT)
5. Texas Tech — 92.016
13 total commits
2 five-stars | 8 four-stars | 3 three-stars
Top Commit: DL Jalen Brewster, No. 1 NATL. (No. 1 DL)
6. Florida — 91.941
22 total commits
1 five-star | 15 four-stars | 6 three-stars
Top Commit: IOL Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)
7. USC — 91.547
13 total commits
1 five-star | 8 four-stars | 4 three-stars
Top Commit: ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, No. 18 NATL. (No. 1 ATH)
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7. Ohio State — 91.516
13 total commits
2 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 1 three-star
Top Commit: EDGE David Jacobs, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)
9. Oregon — 91.154
17 total commits
0 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 6 three-stars
Top Commit: QB Will Mencl, No. 49 NATL. (No. 3 QB)
10. Auburn
18 total commits
0 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 7 three-stars
Top Commit: RB Myson Johnson-Cook, No. 51 NATL. (No. 4 RB)
Classes 11-25 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings
11. Texas — 90.675
12. Michigan — 90.553
13. Georgia — 90.409
14. Clemson — 90.396
15. UCLA — 90.324
16. Nebraska — 89.702
17. Virginia Tech — 89.525
18. Ole Miss — 89.486
19. California — 89.372
20. Penn State — 89.313
21. Kentucky — 89.258
22. Washington — 89.188
23. LSU — 89.085
24. Wisconsin — 88.967
25. Louisville — 88.524