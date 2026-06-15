Latest Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings midway through June

Following three massive weekends of official visits — and an avalanche of new commitments — the Rivals Industry Team Rankings have seen some big moves as we head to the back half of June.

We again saw hundreds of Power 4 prospects commit over the past seven days, headlined by some major flips over the weekend and into Monday. Notre Dame moved back into the top 5, while Auburn’s recent recruiting run has them sitting inside the top 10 in Year 1 under Alex Golesh.

The final official visit weekend of the summer looms — and even more top prospects are expected to announce in the coming days. Rivals breaks down where things stand in the updated top 25:

Note: The Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking solves the problem of varying class sizes during the recruiting cycle. It compiles the highest-rated commits for each team up to a total based on a rolling average of current total commitments among Power 4 schools. With this model, there are no bonus points for having more commitments than other teams, and only small deductions occur when a team has fewer commitments than the rolling average. Unlike distribution (bell) curves, this model doesn’t disproportionately weight a team’s top three or four highest-rated commits and is a more accurate representation of an entire class.

21 total commits

4 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 7 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Mark Matthews, No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 OT)

19 total commits

3 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 5 three-stars

Top Commit: CB Donte Wright, No. 8 NATL. (No. 2 CB)

23 total commits

2 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 10 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Cooper Hackett, No. 17 NATL. (No. 2 OT)

18 total commits

1 five-star | 13 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola, No. 25 NATL. (No. 3 OT)

13 total commits

2 five-stars | 8 four-stars | 3 three-stars

Top Commit: DL Jalen Brewster, No. 1 NATL. (No. 1 DL)

22 total commits

1 five-star | 15 four-stars | 6 three-stars

Top Commit: IOL Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

13 total commits

1 five-star | 8 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, No. 18 NATL. (No. 1 ATH)

13 total commits

2 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 1 three-star

Top Commit: EDGE David Jacobs, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)

17 total commits

0 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 6 three-stars

Top Commit: QB Will Mencl, No. 49 NATL. (No. 3 QB)

18 total commits

0 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 7 three-stars

Top Commit: RB Myson Johnson-Cook, No. 51 NATL. (No. 4 RB)

Classes 11-25 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings

11. Texas — 90.675

12. Michigan — 90.553

13. Georgia — 90.409

14. Clemson — 90.396

15. UCLA — 90.324

16. Nebraska — 89.702

17. Virginia Tech — 89.525

18. Ole Miss — 89.486

19. California — 89.372

20. Penn State — 89.313

21. Kentucky — 89.258

22. Washington — 89.188

23. LSU — 89.085

24. Wisconsin — 88.967

25. Louisville — 88.524