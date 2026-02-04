Tennessee adds 2026 running back Will Rajecki on National Signing Day

Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah three-star running back Will Rajecki has committed to Tennessee, he announced Wednesday on National Signing Day.

The former Memphis commit, who backed off his pledge to the Tigers in December after originally joining their class over the summer. Since then, he drew interest from a host of programs including Arkansas, Southern Miss, Oregon State, Missouri, and Georgia.

But he ultimately chose the Vols and Josh Heupel, adding to their top-10 recruiting class.

Rajecki was a Navy All-American as a senior, earning a spot in San Antonio alongside some of the country’s top overall recruits. However, he was unable to participate in practices or the games. But his honor came off the back of a stellar 2025 season, where he rushed for 1,970 yards and 30 touchdowns on 274 carries (7.2 YPC).

In the passing game, he added 26 catches for 357 yards and two more scores, helping Sequoyah to an 11-2 record. Across four years at the varsity level, he accounted for more than 5,900 all-purpose yards and 69 touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the Peach State’s top running backs.

Vols have inked a deep 2026 class

In addition to Rajecki and offensive lineman Jeremy George-El — who committed last month — the Vols have 27 other signees this cycle, who all inked with Tennessee back in December. The group did not feature a running back though, making Rajecki their lone signee at that position.

They did, however, sign a pair of five-stars in quarterback Faizon Brandon and wide receiver Tristen Keys. Along with their dynamic passing duo, they secured five other top-100 signees and 14 blue-chippers in total.

The defensive front seven was a major priority, with Heupel and Co. signing 10 players between the defensive line, edge rusher and linebacker positions. On the offensive side, they landed bookend four-star offensive tackles Gabriel Osenda and Kamari Blair, along with another talented wideout in Knoxville Catholic four-star Tyreek King.