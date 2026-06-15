Tennessee adds former Florida State WR commit Dayon Cooper: 'I knew I was going to end up home'

When Dayon Cooper committed to Florida State in early April, the South Pittsburg (Tenn.) standout chose the Seminoles over his home-state Volunteers.

Tennessee never accepted that decision.

Josh Heupel and his staff continued recruiting the 6-foot, 170-pound athlete as aggressively as they had before his commitment, making sure Cooper knew he remained a priority in Knoxville. Just a few months later, that persistence paid off as Cooper flipped his commitment from Florida State to Tennessee.

“The day after I committed, Coach Pope texted me and said they still wanted me in orange,” Cooper told Rivals. “That meant a lot, especially after the day I committed.”

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

That unwavering message resonated throughout the recruiting process.

Even while committed elsewhere, Cooper continued to feel the love from Tennessee’s staff, reinforcing the idea that Knoxville was where he ultimately belonged.

“The moment I committed, I knew the way Tennessee stayed on me that I was going to end up home,” he admitted.

The Vols checked every box Cooper was looking for.

“I love the culture, the coaches and just them making me feel like I’m home,” he said.

Playing for his home-state program also carries added significance.

“Everything being close to home, my family being able to be close and having the chance to be a hometown hero. Those things really excite me about being a Vol.”

Cooper projects to play wide receiver at Tennessee, where the coaching staff believes his athleticism and playmaking ability can flourish in Heupel’s up-tempo offense.