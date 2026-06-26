Tennessee beats Michigan, Ole Miss and UNC for four-star safety Marcus Jones

Haverford School (Pa.) Rivals300 safety Marcus Jones has committed to Tennessee.

The four-star prospect chose to play for head coach Josh Heupel and the Vols over his other finalists in Michigan, Ole Miss and North Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Jones becomes commit No. 16 for Tennessee in the 2027 recruiting class. He took his official visit to Knoxville the weekend of June 12.

“The Vols have great tradition and the new defensive staff is ready to win big,” Jones recently said.

The Rivals300 ranks Jones as the nation’s No. 17 safety and No. 197 prospect overall. His uncle Mark Jones played his college football at Tennessee.

“I knew how they felt about him back in the day and even to this day as a VFL,” Jones told Austin Price of VolQuest. “I think finding relationships for myself has been the biggest thing.

“They just explained the scheme and explained how they see me growing and thriving with my talents.”

Jones was close to announcing a commitment to Tennessee following his OV to Knoxville but he ended up Michigan this past weekend. Following that experience nothing changed at the top and now Jones is in the fold.