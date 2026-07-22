Tennessee in rarified recruiting air after landing Five-Star Plus+ RB David Gabriel Georges

It’s Tennessee for Baylor School (Tenn.) Five-Star Plus+ running back David Gabriel Georges.

On Wednesday evening, the Québec, Canada native announced that he’s committed to play for Josh Heupel and the Volunteers. The SEC program ultimately beat out Ohio State and now has a true instant-impact superstar atop its 2027 recruiting class.

Gabriel Georges is the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 RB in the cycle. The addition of his pledge vaults Tennessee up from No. 31 to No. 24 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. It leaped past Vanderbilt, Florida State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Mizzou, Georgia Tech and South Carolina.

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The Vols have won out in what became perhaps the most highly-anticipated decision of the entire 2027 cycle. Tennessee was always a top contender in the recruitment of ‘DGG,’ and despite Ohio State putting its best foot forward and the likes of Ole Miss and Georgia also emerging as real threats, he’s opted to stay in his new home state.

“I feel like Tennessee is building and bringing in top players that will make an immediate impact, and they made it very clear that they see me the same way and that I am their top priority for 2027,” Gabriel Georges previously told Rivals.

Earlier this month, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Gabriel Georges is expected to be the first $1 million running back recruit. Tennessee hasn’t backed down in high-dollar recruitments during the Heupel era.

Gabriel Georges rushed for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior, leading Baylor to Division II-AAA state championship last season. The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder has earned Tennessee Mr. Football honors twice and looks like one of the best athletes in all of high school football.

One college coach told On3’s Chris Low earlier this month that Gabriel Georges is “the best I’ve ever seen at the running back position at that age.”

Vols hoping to sign 5-star for 5th cycle in a row

Tennessee still has to get Gabriel Georges’ signature this winter, but if the elite burner does ink with the program, that would put it in elite company when looking at recruiting over the last half-decade.

The Vols are one of seven teams — Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M being the others — that have signed a five-star prospect in each of the last four recruiting cycles (2023-26), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Seven industry five-stars have signed with Tennessee over the previous four cycles: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, EDGE Jordan Ross, wide receiver Mike Matthews, offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell, QB Faizon Brandon and WR Tristen Keys. Gabriel Georges would make it five cycles in a row with a five-star.

Tennessee has consistently finished inside the top 15 of the team rankings under Heupel. It has also consistently reeled in a big fish or two each cycle.

Looking at Tennessee’s 2027 class

Gabriel Georges was the last five-star prospect to come off the board this cycle. While there aren’t many uncommitted blue-chippers left on the board, adding a pledge of this magnitude could lead to Tennessee finding some momentum on the trail this fall.

In-state recruiting wins have paved the way for the Vols this cycle. Each of the five highest-ranked commits in the class will play their senior seasons in the state of Tennessee.

Four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman and four-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II are teammates at Brentwood Academy and they now flank Gabriel Georges atop the class. Bowman is the No. 65 overall prospect and No. 10 WR in the nation, while Simon checks in as the No. 12 LB overall.

Murfreesboro Siegel four-star offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo has been in the class since November and he’s now the No. 15 OT in the cycle. Oak Ridge four-star tight end Malik Howard, the No. 10 TE overall, was a huge win for UT last month.

Malvern (Pa.) Haverford four-star Marcus Jones and NFL Academy four-star OT Niko Kampas are the two other blue-chippers in the class, as of July 22. An up-to-date look at the full class with Gabriel Georges in the fold can be seen here.