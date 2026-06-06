Tennessee keeps 4-star TE Malik Howard home

Tennessee made keeping Malik Howard home a priority.

Mission accomplished.

The Volunteers landed a commitment from the four-star tight end out of Oak Ridge (Tenn.), beating out Notre Dame in the final stages of the recruitment and holding off a host of national powers that pursued him throughout the process.

Howard, the No. 11 tight end and No. 225 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, gives Josh Heupel and Tennessee a major in-state recruiting win and one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the Southeast.

The road to Knoxville wasn’t always straightforward.

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At different points in his recruitment, Alabama, Miami, Oregon, Texas A&M and others made strong pushes. The Irish emerged as Tennessee’s biggest competition late in the process. There were even stretches when Tennessee was not sitting at the top of Howard’s board.

“It was crazy because there were times where Tennessee kind of fell in my eyes,” Howard told Rivals. “There were times when I thought I was going to go to Miami or I was really sold on Alabama. But in the end, I feel like they really pushed through over those other teams.”

The Vols regained momentum during the spring.

As Heupel, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and the Tennessee staff hit the road, they made Howard feel like one of the program’s biggest priorities.

“I think it really happened around spring when Coach Heupel started coming around, Coach Halzle was coming around and Coach Elarbee was coming around. They all made a point to come down to see me. They showed me things are really going to be different offensively. I feel like they believe in me more than any of these other schools. They believe in me as a person as well and want to develop all of that.”

The people in Knoxville made a difference

Relationships ultimately separated Tennessee from the pack.

“The people there are really unmatched,” he said. “I haven’t been around any staff that’s as tight-knit and family-oriented as Tennessee is. Nobody prioritizes development like they do and they’ve really had the best plan for me moving forward.”

Heupel’s involvement also made a significant impact.

The Tennessee head coach built a relationship with Howard long before decision day arrived and remained consistent throughout the process.

“It was really huge for me,” Howard said. “He started getting involved in my recruitment early in my junior year. He’d call me before games and wish me luck. He’s really stayed consistent. He’s gotten to know my family pretty well and they trust him moving forward. I feel like he’s a great leader of men.”

Tennessee’s offensive vision sealed the deal.

“This spring they showed me that they’re expanding from a tight end standpoint,” Howard said. “The tight end route tree is starting to open up. They’re starting to be seen more as a real No. 1 target. I see an upward trend of tight end production in the Tennessee offense and I want to be a part of it.”

Howard worked hard to keep geography from influencing his decision, but now that the process is over, he appreciates what staying home means.

“I wanted to make it all about football,” Howard said. “But it’s going to mean a lot. If you live in East Tennessee, you’re a Vol fan. Everybody around me is going to be excited and support me.”

The commitment gives Tennessee another major piece for the future and another recruiting victory over some of the nation’s top programs.