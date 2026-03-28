Tennessee lands a commitment from elite in-state WR Kesean Bowman

Kesean Bowman’s recruitment has come full circle.

Early in the process, Tennessee set the tone as the program to beat. Last summer, however, the elite wide receiver out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy shocked many when he committed to Oregon. That pledge didn’t last. Bowman backed off it later in 2025 to explore his options.

He was close to committing late in December, then again in February, but he held off. The No. 46 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking waited for the right time, and that time has come.

Bowman has committed to Josh Heupel and Tennessee.

“Tennessee always feels like home,” Bowman told Rivals. “They have been recruiting me hard from the start. I have great relationships with Coach Heupel, Coach Pope and basically the whole staff. I have been there a lot, and just being around those people makes it feel like home.”

From the beginning, Tennessee’s staff made it clear they wanted Bowman to stay in-state — and that message stuck.

“Going to Tennessee, I can be that hometown hero,” Bowman said. “The coaches have always talked about that and it stayed on my mind. I have always liked Tennessee. It’s the school I’ve visited the most, and staying home has always been in the back of my mind.

“It’s big for me and my family, and that’s a big reason why Tennessee has been at the top of my list.”

Offensive fit seals it

Beyond relationships, the fit in Tennessee’s offense played a major role in his decision.

The connection with wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope stood out, along with the system led by Heupel and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle.

“They get the ball to their top guys,” Bowman said. “Tennessee plays fast, they push the ball down the field, and that has always stood out to me. I know I can work with the coaches too. The relationships are strong, and I know that will translate to the field.

“They’ve produced top receivers, I’ll have a chance to compete for early playing time, and they always have top quarterbacks.”

Bowman’s recruitment had twists

Bowman’s recruitment saw plenty of movement.

Oregon landed his commitment at one point. Vanderbilt surged with momentum. Miami and Ohio State pushed hard down the stretch.

In the end, though, Tennessee never let up — and that consistency made the difference.

“The staff never slowed down, and that showed me a lot, Bowman said. “I felt wanted from the beginning.”