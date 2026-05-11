Tennessee legacy, 4-star LB Kenneth Simon II, commits to Alabama

Kenneth Simon II grew up following the Vols. His father played for Tennessee. Simon grew up dreaming of playing inside Neyland Stadium, but as a recruit, he had an open mind, and he will call Tuscaloosa home.

The four-star linebacker out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy, ranked No. 144 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, has committed to Alabama. He chose the Crimson Tide over Tennessee, Georgia and Ole Miss.

The decision didn’t come down to visits or timing — it came down to conviction.

“I talked to God… and He told me I needed to go to Bama,” Simon told Rivals.

The decision wasn’t easy.

Tennessee, a program Simon once dreamed of playing for, pushed hard until the end.

“That’s all I thought about growing up, but you’ve got to go somewhere that puts you in the best position. I prayed about it a lot, I looked at each school on my list and Alabama was the right one for me. The feeling about Alabama was different than the others.”

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That feeling never left.

“When I got around the players, they knew me and I just felt comfortable. On the last visit, I hung out with them a lot, and we got along; it was all natural and that really stood out.

“The Alabama culture sealed it for me. The standard they hold you to is different. When you think of Alabama, you think of winning and working hard. I want to be held to that standard.”

The staff played a big role in Simon’s decision

Alabama had been firmly in the mix throughout, but after his most recent visit to Tuscaloosa, everything clicked.

Relationships carried major weight too.

Simon built strong connections with the defensive staff, especially linebackers coach Chuck Morrell and Kane Wommack’s group, and saw a clear path for development.

“He promised he’d put everything into making me the best version of myself,” Simon said. “Coach Morrell is a great coach. He knows a lot about linebackers and the development of guys at myself. He is ready to work with me and make me the best I can be, and that means a lot.”

Head coach Kalen DeBoer also made a strong impression.

“He’s a winner… and he hates losing. When you’ve got coaches and players that hate losing, things are going to go right. I like what he is about and how much he cares for his players and the program. Coach DeBoer is going to win at Alabama.”

Tennessee is Tennessee. It will always have a place in his heart. Georgia and Ole Miss gave him a lot to think about, but this decision was the right one for Simon.

“It’s been a blessing,” Simon said. “A lot of kids don’t get the opportunity to go through this process and play at the next level… I’m just thankful.

“I developed some great relationships with different coaches, but Alabama separated in the end. Why would you not want to be there?

“It just felt right. I just want to go be the best version of myself, and I believe Alabama can get me there.”