Tennessee legacy Kenneth Simon II flips his commitment from Alabama to the Vols

Kenneth Simon II is coming home.

The four-star linebacker from Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy flipped his commitment from Alabama to Tennessee on Saturday, giving Josh Heupel and the Vols a major in-state recruiting win and adding the No. 138 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking to the class.

For Simon, whose family ties to Tennessee run deep with his father playing there, the decision wasn’t sparked by an official visit or a hard sell from the coaching staff. Instead, a return trip to Knoxville with longtime friends reminded him where he truly belonged.

“My brother had a baseball tournament in Knoxville last weekend, and Kesean Bowman was on his official visit and invited me over,” Simon said. “Being around him and those guys just brought me back to the realization that my family’s here. The dudes I’ve known since I was 11 or 12 years old, they’re all right here. They know more than football. They know Kenny personally.”

The weekend planted the seed, but the decision wasn’t immediate.

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Simon returned home, talked it over with his parents and spent the next week thinking through every aspect of his future before reopening communication with Tennessee.

“When I have something on my mind, it’s hard for me not to think about it,” he said. “I thought about it pretty much every second of every day this week. After that, we opened things back up with Tennessee, and even talking to the coaches again, it all just felt natural.”

Relationships with Heupel, linebackers coach William Inge, Jim Knowles and the rest of the staff quickly picked up where they had left off.

“They reached out, and it didn’t feel like we’d been apart. It was just natural,” Simon said. “It was easy. Those guys know me. It is just like when I was on campus last weekend. The relationships run deep with the people at Tennessee.”

Decommitting from Alabama was not an easy decision, but Simon believed he had to make the choice that best fit him and his family.

“It was definitely hard,” he said. “You build relationships with people. Those are real with Alabama. But at the end of the day this is the business side of football, and I had to do what was best for me and my family.”

Ultimately, Tennessee’s pull proved impossible to ignore.

Simon spent much of his childhood in Knoxville and grew up dreaming of wearing orange. The idea of running through Neyland Stadium alongside close friends and longtime teammates became too powerful to pass up.

“Sixteen and a half years of my life has been spent in Knoxville,” he said. “I’ve been around Tennessee since I was a baby. Growing up, I always said I wanted to play at Tennessee. To be able to achieve that dream means a lot.”

He also believes the experience will be different because of the relationships waiting for him on campus.

“Imagine making a play and coming back to the sideline with guys that aren’t just your teammates—they’re your brothers,” Simon said. “That’s what makes this special.”